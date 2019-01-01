MercuryGate Hires Dan Willmer as New Professional Services Leader

MercuryGate International, Inc., a leading independent provider of
SaaS-based transportation management system (TMS) solutions, announced
experienced software executive and leader Dan Willmer has joined
MercuryGate as Professional Services Leader to help grow and scale the
professional services function.
Mr. Willmer begins his role on January 2, 2019. Based in Pennsylvania,
Willmer brings 20 years of experience in the supply chain stretching
from e-commerce to spend analytics, strategic sourcing, supply base
management, governance risk & compliance, and supplier diversity – to
contract lifecycle and procure to pay solutions. He also has extensive
experience with growing and scaling large globally dispersed
professional services teams.
“At this stage in its growth, MercuryGate is focused on customer
experience, as a result, Dan is a welcome addition to the MercuryGate
team, and we look forward to him leading our professional services
organization to new heights of customer focus, scale, and efficiency,”
stated Joe Juliano, CEO of MercuryGate.
Willmer joins MercuryGate after a successful career at JAGGAER, a Spend
Management SaaS platform that manages end to end procurement activities
based in Morrisville, NC, as the SVP of Global Customer Operations.
Prior to JAGGAER, Willmer worked at Accenture as a Managing Director of
Procurement Services and Ariba as Vice President of On-Demand & Supplier
Network Services.
“I’m delighted to join such a talented team here at MercuryGate,”
Willmer commented. “With an incredible portfolio of product, solutions,
and services, an impressive customer base and a focus on customer
excellence, MercuryGate is uniquely positioned to lead the
transportation management system market. I look forward to providing and
enhancing services to delight both existing and future customers.”
About MercuryGate
MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven
to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers,
3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers and carriers. MercuryGate’s solutions
are unique in their native support of all modes of transportation on a
single platform including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail, and
Intermodal. Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven
technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate
delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity
and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to
improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction, and
reduce costs with its adaptable, comprehensive transportation solutions
suite.
