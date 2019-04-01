MercuryGate Named A Challenger in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

MercuryGate International, Inc. a leading provider of transportation
management solutions, has been named a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner,
Inc. Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems. MercuryGate
has been included in every Magic Quadrant for TMS report published since
2009. The evaluation was based on completeness of vision and ability to
execute.
“At MercuryGate, we are proud to be positioned as a Challenger. We
believe this continued recognition validates our unique ability to offer
a true, multi-tenant SaaS model, which is cost-effective, fast to
implement and easy to scale,” said Joe Juliano, CEO of MercuryGate
International, Inc. “We continue to strive for excellence to provide
innovative solutions and a positive experience for every customer that
we serve.”
Download the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management
Systems published on 27 March 2019 and authored by Bart De Muynck, Brock
Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran now. We’re confident you will receive an
authoritative view of the technologies that can make a real difference
to your TMS strategy in the year ahead.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its
research publications, and does not advise technology users to select
only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of opinions of Gartner’s research
organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner
disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this
research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a
particular purpose.
About MercuryGate
MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven
to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers,
3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers, and carriers. MercuryGate’s solutions
are unique in their native support of all modes of transportation on a
single platform including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail, and
Intermodal. Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven
technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate
delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity
and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to
improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction, and
reduce costs. Find out why MercuryGate has set the industry standard for
the most adaptable, comprehensive transportation solutions suite in the
industry at mercurygate.com.
