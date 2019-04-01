MercuryGate Named A Challenger in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

MercuryGate International, Inc. a leading provider of transportation management solutions, has been named a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems. MercuryGate has been included in every Magic Quadrant for TMS report published since 2009. The evaluation was based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“At MercuryGate, we are proud to be positioned as a Challenger. We believe this continued recognition validates our unique ability to offer a true, multi-tenant SaaS model, which is cost-effective, fast to implement and easy to scale,” said Joe Juliano, CEO of MercuryGate International, Inc. “We continue to strive for excellence to provide innovative solutions and a positive experience for every customer that we serve.”

Download the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems published on 27 March 2019 and authored by Bart De Muynck, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran now. We’re confident you will receive an authoritative view of the technologies that can make a real difference to your TMS strategy in the year ahead.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

