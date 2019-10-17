MercuryGate : Ranks within the Three Highest Scores for All Five Use Cases in 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Transportation Systems

Second consecutive year MercuryGate is the only TMS out of 13 solutions to rank within the highest three scores for all use cases

For the second consecutive year, MercuryGate® International, Inc., (MercuryGate), the largest and rapidly growing independent Transportation Management System (TMS) provider, today announced it is the only TMS out of a group of 13 solutions to rank within the three highest scores for all five use cases in the May 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Transportation Management Systems report.

"We believe that MercuryGate's TMS ranking once again demonstrates our dedication and commitment to understand and address the challenges our customers face and deliver increased value and innovation that meets their end-to-end logistic solutions needs," said MercuryGate President and CEO Joe Juliano.

The Gartner report evaluated the capabilities of 13 vendors and their ability to meet the needs of five distinct types of organizations. Each of the 13 solutions was analyzed for 10 critical capabilities and assigned a product score for each of the five organization types. The 10 capabilities include core domestic capability, extended domestic capability, core International capability, extended International capability, usability and user experience, analytics/visibility, implementation/integration tools, adaptability/agility, carrier networks, and simplicity.

"As we open our newly announced EMEA operations, working hand-in-hand with our customers there, we believe we have an even greater advantage in addressing and delivering critical capabilities now and for the foreseeable future,” said Juliano. "Our performance in these key levels of complexity and capabilities validates the quality and value our company and our TMS deliver to customers locally and globally."

A complimentary copy of full Gartner report can be downloaded here.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

