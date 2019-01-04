Log in
Merdeka Financial Services : Announcement (Change of Qualified Accountant and Company Secretary of the Company)

01/04/2019 | 10:39am CET

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRADEEASY HOLDINGS LIMITED

()*

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Change of qualified accountant and company secretary of the Company

The board of directors of Tradeeasy Holdings Limited announces that Mr. Chan Wai Hong has resigned as qualified accountant and company secretary of the Company with effect from 14 November 2002 and Mr. Chan Fai Kwong will be appointed as qualified accountant and company secretary of the Company with effect from 14 November 2002.

The board of directors ("Board") of Tradeeasy Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Chan Wai Hong has resigned as qualified accountant and company secretary of the Company with effect from 14 November 2002 to pursue other career development.

The Board further announces that Mr. Chan Fai Kwong will be appointed as qualified accountant and company secretary of the Company with effect from 14 November 2002. Mr. Chan Fai Kwong has about eight years experience in accounting and finance and is an associate of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

By order of the Board

Yip Kwok Cheung

Director

Hong Kong

13 November 2002

This announcement, for which the directors of Tradeeasy Holdings Limited collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to Tradeeasy Holdings Limited. The directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief: (i) the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading; (ii) there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading; and (iii) all opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and are founded on bases and assumptions that are fair and reasonable.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for 7 days from the date of its posting and on the website of the Company atwww.tradeeasy.com.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Merdeka Financial Services Group Limited published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 09:38:03 UTC
