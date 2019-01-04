Merdeka Financial Services : Announcement (Change of Qualified Accountant and Company Secretary of the Company)

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRADEEASY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Change of qualified accountant and company secretary of the Company

The board of directors of Tradeeasy Holdings Limited announces that Mr. Chan Wai Hong has resigned as qualified accountant and company secretary of the Company with effect from 14 November 2002 and Mr. Chan Fai Kwong will be appointed as qualified accountant and company secretary of the Company with effect from 14 November 2002.

The board of directors ("Board") of Tradeeasy Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Chan Wai Hong has resigned as qualified accountant and company secretary of the Company with effect from 14 November 2002 to pursue other career development.

The Board further announces that Mr. Chan Fai Kwong will be appointed as qualified accountant and company secretary of the Company with effect from 14 November 2002. Mr. Chan Fai Kwong has about eight years experience in accounting and finance and is an associate of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

