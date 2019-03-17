Merdeka Financial Services : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY, AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8163)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY,

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Merdeka Financial Services Group Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Lai Yau Hong, Thomson ("Mr. Lai") has resigned as the company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary"), ceased to act as an authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative") under Rule 5.24 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM (the "GEM Listing Rules") of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and an authorised representative of the Company for accepting service of process and notices in Hong Kong (the "Process Agent") on its behalf under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong), with effect from 15 March 2019.

Mr. Lai has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there are no matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange and the shareholders of the Company in connection with his resignation.

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Hau Hei Man, Sonya ("Ms. Hau") has been appointed the Company Secretary, the Authorised Representative and the Process Agent with effect from 15 March 2019.

Ms. Hau holds a master of science degree in professional accounting and corporate governance from The City University of Hong Kong. She is an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Ms. Hau has over 12 years of experience in company secretarial practice and corporate governance matters.

*cfor identification purposes only

The Board would like to thank Mr. Lai for his efforts and invaluable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office and to express its warm welcome to Ms. Hau on her appointment.

By Order of the Board of

MERDEKA FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

Cheung Wai Yin, Wilson

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 15 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Cheung Wai Yin, Wilson (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Lau Chi Yan, Pierre (Managing Director)

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Ms. Yeung Mo Sheung, Ann

Mr. Ng Kay Kwok

Mr. Au-yeung Sei Kwok

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

