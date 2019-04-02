Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Merdeka Financial Services : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE OF DIRECTORS AND MEMBERS OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MERDEKA FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

（萬德金融服務集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8163)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE OF DIRECTORS AND MEMBERS OF

THE BOARD COMMITTEES

Reference is made to the announcement dated 1 April 2019 of Merdeka Financial Services Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") in relation to the resignation of Mr. Ng Kay Kwok ("Mr. Ng") as an independent non-executive Director and a member of each of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement. As stated in the Announcement, Mr. Ng resigned as an independent non-executive Director and a member of each of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee. The Company hereby clarifies that Mr. Ng resigned because he would like to devote more time to his other business engagement which requires more of his attention and dedication. Save for the above clarification, all information in the Announcement remains the same.

By order of the Board of

MERDEKA FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

Cheung Wai Yin, Wilson

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 2 April 2019

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Cheung Wai Yin, Wilson (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Lau Chi Yan, Pierre (Managing Director)

Ms. Tsang Kwai Ping

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Ms. Yeung Mo Sheung, Ann

Mr. Au-yeung Sei Kwok

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Listed Company Information" page for at least seven days from the day of its publication and posting and will be published and remains on the website of the Company at http://www.merdeka.com.hk.

*for identification purposes only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Merdeka Financial Services Group Limited published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 10:06:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:36aENDEAVOUR SILVER : Achieves Commercial Production at El Compas Mine in Zacatecas, Mexico
AQ
06:36aFACEBOOK : deletes accounts in India, Pakistan
AQ
06:36aFINEOS AdminSuite Core Platform in Production With Tier 1 US Group And Voluntary Benefits Carrier
BU
06:34aTIM Brasil Expands 4G Services With Gilats Backhaul
AQ
06:34aAktia's asset management rewarded again – now with two Lipper Fund Awards
GL
06:33aHYUNDAI HCN : Man found vandalizing vehicles at a Temecula Hyundai business was arrested.
AQ
06:33aWABCO HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:32aVIA TECHNOLOGIES : Demonstrates “Little Lion” Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Integrating Mobile360 Surround View Computer Vision Technology at 9th China International New Energy and Intelligence Vehicle Forum
PU
06:32aNOBIA : 02 Apr 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
06:32aADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
3WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : ASDA OVERTAKES SUITOR SAINSBURY TO BECOME UK'S NO. 2 SUPERMARKET: Kantar
4NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Commencement of Subsequent Offering
5Exor's Elkann stresses long-term commitment to Fiat Chrysler

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About