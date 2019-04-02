Merdeka Financial Services : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE OF DIRECTORS AND MEMBERS OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MERDEKA FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

（萬德金融服務集團有限公司*）

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8163)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE OF DIRECTORS AND MEMBERS OF

THE BOARD COMMITTEES

Reference is made to the announcement dated 1 April 2019 of Merdeka Financial Services Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") in relation to the resignation of Mr. Ng Kay Kwok ("Mr. Ng") as an independent non-executive Director and a member of each of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement. As stated in the Announcement, Mr. Ng resigned as an independent non-executive Director and a member of each of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee. The Company hereby clarifies that Mr. Ng resigned because he would like to devote more time to his other business engagement which requires more of his attention and dedication. Save for the above clarification, all information in the Announcement remains the same.

By order of the Board of

MERDEKA FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

Cheung Wai Yin, Wilson

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 2 April 2019