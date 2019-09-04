Merdeka Financial Services : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/08/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Name of Issuer
|
MERDEKA FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
|
|
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
|
Date Submitted
|
04/09/2019
|
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
|
(1) Stock code :
|
8163
|
|
Description :
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month 200,000,000,000
|
HK$0.001 HK$200,000,000.00
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
(180,000,000,000)
|
|
N/A
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
20,000,000,000
|
|
HK$0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Remarks)
|
|
(Remarks)
|
|
HK$200,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Stock code : N/A
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
preference
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of other
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
classes of
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(State currency) :
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$200,000,000.00
|
|
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
No of preference
|
|
No. of other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
|
shares
|
classes of shares
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding month
|
2,040,094,152
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
(1,795,284,737)
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
Balance at close of
|
244,809,415
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
(Remarks)
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
|
Particulars of
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares
|
No. of new shares of
|
|
share option
|
|
|
|
|
of issuer issued
|
issuer which may be
|
|
scheme
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
issued pursuant
|
|
including EGM
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
pursuant thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
|
approval date
|
|
|
|
the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable
|
Granted
|
Exercised
|
Cancelled
|
Lapsed
|
|
|
|
1. Share option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
scheme adopted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by Shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during AGM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(03/05/2012)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
33,671 (Note a)*
(Note 1)
Note a: Exercise price*: HK$36.00 per share; exercise period: 30/05/2012- 29/05/2022.
2. Share option
scheme adopted by Shareholdersduring AGM
(03/05/2012)
|
Ordinary shares
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3,061 (Note b)*
(Note 1)
Note b: Exercise price*: HK$21.30 per share; exercise period: 17/01/2013- 16/01/2023.
3. Share option
scheme adopted by Shareholdersduring AGM
(03/05/2012)
|
Ordinary shares
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
21,300,000 (Note c)*
(Note 1)
Note c: Exercise price*: HK$1.47 per share; exercise period: 19/08/2015 - 18/08/2025.
|
Total A.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
|
N/A
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
|
|
|
|
of options (State currency)
|
|
N/A
|
|
* adjusted upon share consolidation became effective on 19 August 2019.
March 2019
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal value
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
at close of
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
Description of warrants
|
|
of nominal
|
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
value
|
|
month
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
1. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
2. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
3. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
4. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
Total B.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
pursuant
|
|
|
Amount at
|
|
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
|
Currency of
|
close of
|
Converted
|
Amount at
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
|
amount
|
preceding
|
during the
|
close of the
|
|
month
|
Class and description
|
outstanding
|
month
|
month
|
month
|
|
1. Convertible Bonds (3-year zero coupon convertible bonds originally due 2011 and extended to
|
2020) issued on 12/08/2008
|
|
|
HK$
|
|
|
124,068,000.00
|
|
0 124,068,000.00
|
0
|
130,597,895*
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price*
|
|
HK$0.95 per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy))
|
|
(18/06/2008)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Convertible Bonds (3-year zero coupon convertible bonds due 2018)
|
issued on 21/04/2015
|
|
|
HK$
|
|
|
40,000,000.00
|
|
0 40,000,000.00
|
|
0
|
17,391,304*
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price*
|
HK$2.30 per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(01/04/2015)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
|
4. N/A
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
* adjusted upon share consolidation became effective on 19 August 2019.
March 2019
