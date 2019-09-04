Merdeka Financial Services : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

Balance at close of the month

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Name of Issuer

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/08/2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

* adjusted upon share consolidation became effective on 19 August 2019.

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

Note c: Exercise price*: HK$1.47 per share; exercise period: 19/08/2015 - 18/08/2025.

1. Convertible Bonds (3-year zero coupon convertible bonds originally due 2011 and extended to

2020) issued on 12/08/2008 HK$ 124,068,000.00 0 124,068,000.00 0 130,597,895* Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Ordinary shares Subscription price* HK$0.95 per share EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) (18/06/2008)

2. Convertible Bonds (3-year zero coupon convertible bonds due 2018)

issued on 21/04/2015 HK$ 40,000,000.00 0 40,000,000.00 0 17,391,304* Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Ordinary shares Subscription price* HK$2.30 per share EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) (01/04/2015) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / )

* adjusted upon share consolidation became effective on 19 August 2019.

March 2019