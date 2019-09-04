Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Merdeka Financial Services : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 03:27am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/08/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

MERDEKA FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Date Submitted

04/09/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

8163

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 200,000,000,000

HK$0.001 HK$200,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

(180,000,000,000)

N/A

Nil

Balance at close of the month

20,000,000,000

HK$0.01

(Remarks)

(Remarks)

HK$200,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

(State currency) :

HK$200,000,000.00

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

2,040,094,152

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

(1,795,284,737)

Nil

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of

244,809,415

the month

(Remarks)

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

share option

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

scheme

during the month

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share option

scheme adopted

by Shareholders

during AGM

(03/05/2012)

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

33,671 (Note a)*

(Note 1)

Note a: Exercise price*: HK$36.00 per share; exercise period: 30/05/2012- 29/05/2022.

2. Share option

scheme adopted by Shareholdersduring AGM

(03/05/2012)

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

3,061 (Note b)*

(Note 1)

Note b: Exercise price*: HK$21.30 per share; exercise period: 17/01/2013- 16/01/2023.

3. Share option

scheme adopted by Shareholdersduring AGM

(03/05/2012)

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

21,300,000 (Note c)*

(Note 1)

Note c: Exercise price*: HK$1.47 per share; exercise period: 19/08/2015 - 18/08/2025.

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

* adjusted upon share consolidation became effective on 19 August 2019.

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. Convertible Bonds (3-year zero coupon convertible bonds originally due 2011 and extended to

2020) issued on 12/08/2008

HK$

124,068,000.00

0 124,068,000.00

0

130,597,895*

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary shares

Subscription price*

HK$0.95 per share

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

(18/06/2008)

2. Convertible Bonds (3-year zero coupon convertible bonds due 2018)

issued on 21/04/2015

HK$

40,000,000.00

0 40,000,000.00

0

17,391,304*

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary shares

Subscription price*

HK$2.30 per share

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(01/04/2015)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

* adjusted upon share consolidation became effective on 19 August 2019.

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Merdeka Financial Services Group Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 07:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:57aSERKO : Ongoing Disclosure Notices - Multiple - Fixed Trading Plan
PU
03:57aMRSK TSENTRA : Rosseti Centre - managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region held a conference call and webcast dedicated to the consolidated performance results of the Companies for 1H 2019
PU
03:57aSTARA PLANINA HOLD : The procedure for redemption of shares has started
PU
03:57aRTX A/S : CA No 43-2019 - 040919 - Notification of transactions
PU
03:57aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG partners with RIKAZ Properties for Holiday Inn Al Khobar King Fahd Road
PU
03:57aGLENVEAGH PROPERTIES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
03:57aFUJI ELECTRIC : A product video of the the ”100kW fuel cell power generation system” was posted.
PU
03:53aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : world's first cross-industry open digital ecosystem for IoT solutions to Deal With real-world sustainability and efficiency challenges
AQ
03:53aKuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand for vehicles
AQ
03:52aVIENNA INSURANCE : leads insurance sector at BEST RECRUITERS in D-A-CH region
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices nudge higher, but economic worries loom
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : defies sluggish housing sector, posts higher annual profit
3DASSAULT AVIATION : DASSAULT AVIATION : Thales posts higher H1 profits, tones down sales growth guidance
4SALINI IMPREGILO SPA : SALINI IMPREGILO : Notice of filing of Shareholders' Notice of Call
5DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group