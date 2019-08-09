Merdeka Financial Services : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

GENERAL
A circular containing, among other things, further details of the Change of Company Name, together with a notice of the EGM and the related proxy form, will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.
As no Shareholders have a material interest in the Change of Company Name, no Shareholders will be required to abstain from voting on the resolution to approve the Change of Company Name.
Further announcements concerning the results of the EGM, the effective date of the Change of Company Name, the new English and Chinese stock short names of the Company for trading in the securities on the GEM of the Stock Exchange and other relevant information will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.
By order of the Board
MERDEKA FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
Cheung Wai Yin, Wilson
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 9 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Cheung Wai Yin, Wilson (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. Tsang Kwai Ping are executive Directors; Ms. Yeung Mo Sheung, Ann, Mr. Au-yeung Sei Kwok and Ms. Ng Ka Sim, Casina are independent non-executive Directors.
This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
This announcement will remain on the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com on the ''Latest Listed Company Information'' page for at least seven days from the day of its publication and posting and will be published and remains on the website of the Company at http://www.merdeka.com.hk.
-
for identification purposes only