Merdeka Financial Services : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

MERDEKA FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

（ 萬 德 金 融 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司 *）

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8163)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board proposes to change the English name of the Company from ''Merdeka Financial Services Group Limited'' to ''Merdeka Financial Group Limited'', and to change the dual foreign name of the Company in Chinese to ''領智金融集團有限公司'' from ''萬德金融服務集團有限公司'' which has been used by the Company for identification purposes only.

The Change of Company Name will be conditional upon (i) the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders at the EGM to approve the Change of Company Name; and (ii) the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands granting approval for the Change of Company Name.

A circular containing, among other things, further details of the Change of Company Name, together with a notice of the EGM and the related proxy form, will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.

