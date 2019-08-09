Log in
Merdeka Financial Services : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

08/09/2019 | 05:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MERDEKA FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

（ 萬 德 金 融 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8163)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board proposes to change the English name of the Company from ''Merdeka Financial Services Group Limited'' to ''Merdeka Financial Group Limited'', and to change the dual foreign name of the Company in Chinese to ''領智金融集團有限公司'' from ''萬德金融服務集團有限公司'' which has been used by the Company for identification purposes only.

The Change of Company Name will be conditional upon (i) the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders at the EGM to approve the Change of Company Name; and (ii) the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands granting approval for the Change of Company Name.

A circular containing, among other things, further details of the Change of Company Name, together with a notice of the EGM and the related proxy form, will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Merdeka Financial Services Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') proposes to change the English name of the Company from ''Merdeka Financial Services Group Limited'' to ''Merdeka Financial Group Limited'', and to change the dual foreign name of the Company in Chinese to ''領智金融集團有限公司'' from ''萬德金融服務集團有限公

'' which has been used by the Company for identification purposes only (together, the ''Change of Company Name'').

- 1 -

REASONS FOR THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board considers the Change of Company Name will provide the Company with a more appropriate corporate identity and image which will benefit the Company's future business development. The Board believes that the Change of Company Name is in the interests of the Company and the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') as a whole.

CONDITIONS OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Change of Company Name will be conditional upon:

  1. the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the ''EGM'') to approve the Change of Company Name; and
  2. the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands granting approval for the Change of Company Name.

Upon satisfaction of the above conditions, the Change of Company Name will become effective from the date of issue of the certificate of incorporation on change of name by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. Upon the Change of Company Name becoming effective, the Company will comply with the necessary registration and/or filing procedures in Hong Kong.

EFFECTS OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Change of Company Name will not affect any of the rights of the Shareholders or daily business operation of the Company and its financial position. All existing share certificates in issue bearing existing name of the Company will, after the Change of Company Name, continue to be evidence of legal title and valid for all purposes (including for the purposes of trading, settlement, registration and delivery). Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for the exchange of the share certificates of the Company under its existing name for new share certificates under the new name of the Company. Once the Change of Company Name becomes effective, share certificates of the Company will be issued in the new name of the Company.

In addition, subject to the confirmation by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange''), the Company will change the English and Chinese stock short names of the Company for trading in the securities on the GEM of the Stock Exchange after the Change of Company Name becomes effective. Subject to the Change of Company Name becoming effective, the Company will also adopt a new company logo.

- 2 -

GENERAL

A circular containing, among other things, further details of the Change of Company Name, together with a notice of the EGM and the related proxy form, will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.

As no Shareholders have a material interest in the Change of Company Name, no Shareholders will be required to abstain from voting on the resolution to approve the Change of Company Name.

Further announcements concerning the results of the EGM, the effective date of the Change of Company Name, the new English and Chinese stock short names of the Company for trading in the securities on the GEM of the Stock Exchange and other relevant information will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

MERDEKA FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

Cheung Wai Yin, Wilson

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Cheung Wai Yin, Wilson (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. Tsang Kwai Ping are executive Directors; Ms. Yeung Mo Sheung, Ann, Mr. Au-yeung Sei Kwok and Ms. Ng Ka Sim, Casina are independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com on the ''Latest Listed Company Information'' page for at least seven days from the day of its publication and posting and will be published and remains on the website of the Company at http://www.merdeka.com.hk.

  • for identification purposes only

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Merdeka Financial Services Group Limited published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 09:40:01 UTC
