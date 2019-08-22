Merdeka Financial Services : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

MERDEKA FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

（ 萬 德 金 融 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司 *）

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8163)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the EGM to be held at Jasmine Room, 3/F., Best Western Plus Hotel Hong Kong, 308 Des Voeux Road West, Hong Kong on Thursday, 19 September 2019 at 11 : 00 a.m. is set out on pages 6 to 7 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed with this circular.

Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM in person, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof should you so wish.

