Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Merdeka Financial Services : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 06:03am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Merdeka Financial Services Group Limited, you should at once hand this circular together with the enclosed proxy form to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

MERDEKA FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

（ 萬 德 金 融 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8163)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the EGM to be held at Jasmine Room, 3/F., Best Western Plus Hotel Hong Kong, 308 Des Voeux Road West, Hong Kong on Thursday, 19 September 2019 at 11 : 00 a.m. is set out on pages 6 to 7 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed with this circular.

Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM in person, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof should you so wish.

This circular will remain on the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com on the ''Latest Listed Company Information'' page for at least seven days from the day of its publication and posting and will be published and remains on the website of the Company at http://www.merdeka.com.hk.

  • For identification purposes only

23 August 2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and midsized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

- i -

CONTENTS

Page

Characteristics of GEM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

i

Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2

Notice of EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

- ii -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the meanings as set out below:

''Board''

the board of Directors

''Change of Company

The proposed change of the English name of the Company from

Name''

''Merdeka Financial Services Group Limited'' to ''Merdeka

Financial Group Limited'', and adoption of ''領智金融集團有限

公司'' as the dual foreign name of the Company in Chinese in

place of ''萬德金融服務集團有限公司'' which has been used by

the Company for identification purposes only, subject to the

approval of the Shareholders at the EGM

''Company''

Merdeka Financial Services Group Limited (萬德金融服務集團

有限公司*), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with

limited liability and the Shares of which are listed on the GEM

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company

''EGM''

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at

11 : 00 a.m. on Thursday, 19 September 2019 at Jasmine Room,

3/F., Best Western Plus Hotel Hong Kong, 308 Des Voeux Road

West, Hong Kong to consider the special resolution to be

proposed to approve Change of Company Name

''GEM''

GEM operated by the Stock Exchange

''GEM Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries (from time to time)

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''Hong Kong''

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China

''Securities''

any securities of the Company

''Share(s)''

the ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the

Company

''Shareholder(s)''

the holder(s) of the Share(s)

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

MERDEKA FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

（ 萬 德 金 融 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8163)

Executive Directors:

Registered Office:

Mr. Cheung Wai Yin, Wilson

Cricket Square

(Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Hutchins Drive

Ms. Tsang Kwai Ping

P.O. Box 2681 Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

Independent non-executive Directors:

Ms. Yeung Mo Sheung, Ann

Head Office and Principal Place

Mr. Au-yeung Sei Kwok

of Business in Hong Kong:

Ms. Ng Ka Sim, Casina

Room 1108, 11/F,

Wing On Centre

111 Connaught Road Central

Central, Hong Kong

23 August 2019

To the Shareholders and, for information only,

the holders of the convertible bonds of the Company,

Dear Sir or Madam,

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 9 August 2019 in relation to the Change of Company Name. The purpose of this circular is to provide you with the details regarding, among other matters, the Change of Company Name and to give you the notice of the EGM in order to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the special resolution to be proposed at the EGM.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Merdeka Financial Services Group Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 10:02:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aInterim financial statement of Arion Bank Mortgages Institutional Investor Fund (ABMIIF) for 2019
GL
06:33aCOCA COLA AMATIL : 2019 Half Year Results - Dividend Distribution
PU
06:33aGLOBAL SWEETENERS : Announcements and Notices - Continuing Connected Transactions Quarterly Report for the Period from 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2019
PU
06:33aSIEMENS : Healthineers Invests in Basic and Further Training
PU
06:32aOil rises further above $60, Jackson Hole summit in focus
RE
06:32aCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 2.9%
DJ
06:31aHOEGH LNG PARTNERS LP : Höegh LNG Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
PR
06:31aDAVITA : Announces Final Results Of Self-Tender Offer
PR
06:31aHORMEL FOODS : Reports Third Quarter Results
PR
06:31aChina's top brokerage CITIC reports first half profits rose 15.8%
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
2ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Dutch fintech firm Adyen earnings jump 79% on higher transaction volume
3Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
4LONDON COFFEE : LONDON COFFEE : How Brazil and Vietnam are tightening their grip on the world's coffee
5ROYAL BAM GROUP : BAM 2019H1: adjusted pre-tax loss of 27.2m; FY 2019 margin outlook of around 1% confirmed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group