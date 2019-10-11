Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Meredith Corporation (MDP), MINDBODY, Inc. (MB) & - Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN)  - Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) 
Class Period: May 10, 2018 - September 4, 2019
Deadline: November 5, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/mdp
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as Meredith had claimed; (2) Meredith would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) Meredith’s earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Meredith’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ: MB) 
Class Period: November 7, 2018 - February 15, 2019
Deadline: November 4, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/mb
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) Defendants had put scheme in place to depress the value of MINDBODY stock directly preceding the merger offer by Vista manufactured through the negative guidance issued on November 6, 2018; (2) the “goshop” provision in the merger offer was designed to prevent any superior offers by other potential purchasers; (3) at the behest of Vista, Defendants never released the Company’s favorable fourth quarter 2018 results; (4) as a result of the following, the merger consideration was not fair, and any fairness opinions rendered by the independent proxy advisory firms were based off of incomplete information. Thus, MINDBODY shareholders were not paid the fair value of their shares in connection with the merger, and suffered harm as a result of this alleged conduct in violation of the federal securities laws.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) 
Class Period: securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s April 2019 initial public offering.
Deadline: November 12, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/gnln
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) the City of San Francisco had introduced a major initiative to ban the sale of e-cigarette products across three major cities and prohibit the manufacture of products at the headquarters of Greenlane’s key partner, JUUL Labs; (2) if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company’s financial results and prospects; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Greenlane’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pConstantine Announces Loan Agreement
NE
03:39pCytoDyn to Present at The MicroCap Rodeo Conference
GL
03:36pGAP : Launching Market-Changing Product Makes Todd #oldnavyproud
PU
03:36pGAP : Logo By The Numbers
PU
03:36pLEMAITRE VASCULAR : Will Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on October 23, 2019
AQ
03:36pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Contribution Supports North Country Arts Community
PU
03:36pWEWARDS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:35pHammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp Signs Definitive Agreement with Peak One for an Equity Line of Credit
GL
03:32pLITHIUM ENERGY PRODUCTS : to Extend its Definitive Agreement with American Strategic Minerals for the Acquisition of the Lost Sheep Fluorspar Mine
AQ
03:31pOil producers, refiners grapple with surging global freight rates after U.S. sanctions
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2HEALTH AND HAPPINES(H&H)INTRNTNL HDS : HEALTH AND HAPPINES H&H INTRNTNL HDS : Proposed Senior Notes Offering I..
3SAP AG : SAP : Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results
4CARGURUS, INC. : CARGURUS : Rising old used car prices help push poor Americans over the edge
5PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group