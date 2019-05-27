Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Meredith sells Sports Illustrated to Authentic Brands to further digital push

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 11:25pm EDT

(Reuters) - Media company Meredith Corp said on Monday it has agreed to sell Sports Illustrated to U.S-based entertainment company Authentic Brands Group LLC for $110 million (86.8 million pounds), as it looks to scale its digital media business.

The companies also formed a strategic partnership to build a global media platform and develop broad-based licensing programs under the Sports Illustrated brand that will include product, original content and live events.

The purchase includes New York-headquartered Authentic Brands getting the intellectual property of the iconic magazine that will comprise of Sports Illustrated, Sports Illustrated Kids, Sportsperson of the Year, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, SI and SI TV, the companies said in a statement.

"As one of the most iconic brands in sports media, SI is a cultural centrepiece with massive opportunities for growth across its burgeoning digital, TV and social platforms and industry-leading print magazine," Authentic Brands Chief Executive Jamie Salter said in the statement.

Authentic Brands would take on the marketing, business development and licensing functions for the Sports Illustrated intellectual property and brand, which has over 120 million consumers, while the print magazine and SI.com would continue to function independently under Meredith and Editor-in-Chief Chris Stone and Publisher Danny Lee, the companies said.

Meredith National Media Group President Jon Werther said the company wants to fully integrate Sports Illustrated's print and digital products into Meredith's operations.

Meredith in turn will pay ABG a licensing fee to operate them for a minimum of two years.

Meredith, which acquired Sports Illustrated magazine as part of its $1.84 billion acquisition of Time Inc, had hired advisers to explore its sale along with considering options for Time, Fortune and Money magazines, as the company sees these titles as not playing to its core strength in women's magazines.

FanSided digital platform, which Meredith is currently in the process of selling, is not part of the deal, the statement added.

Houlihan Lokey acted as Meredith's financial advisor in the agreement.

(Reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:25aBEYOND THE NUMBERS : Sceptics abound as New Zealand sets sights on first 'wellbeing' budget
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aBREXIT HELPS NEW YORK TAKE TOP FINANCE SPOT FROM LONDON : survey
RE
12:09aRIO TINTO COAL AUSTRALIA PTY : Amrun wins QRC Indigenous Procurement Award
PU
05/27DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Agri dep't and hog raisers strengthen measures to ward off ASF
PU
05/27Mexico takes aim at former Pemex CEO in fight against graft
RE
05/27Meredith sells Sports Illustrated to Authentic Brands to further digital push
RE
05/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/27Dollar ticks up, euro's post-EU vote bounce proves brief
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : plans $20 billion blockbuster Hong Kong listing - sources
2Canada takes a first step towards ratifying trade deal with U.S., Mexico
3LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : oil firms above $70 as OPEC cuts and sanctions outweigh economic concerns
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Asian stock-pickers bet on income growth over yield
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About