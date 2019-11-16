Log in
Merger Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders – ROAN, AXE, IPHS, CBPX

11/16/2019 | 08:58am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN)
The investigation concerns whether Roan and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Roan to Citizen Energy Operating, LLC for $1.52 per share. If you are a Roan shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/roan-resources-inc-stock-merger-citizen-energy/.

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE)
The investigation concerns whether Anixter and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Anixter to an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $81.00 per share. If you are an Anixter shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/anixter-international-inc-axe-stock-merger-clayton-dubilier/.

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS)
The investigation concerns whether Innophos and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Innophos to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC for $32.00 per share. If you are an Innophos shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/innophos-holdings-inc-iphs-stock-merger-one-rock/.

Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: CBPX)
The investigation concerns whether Continental Building and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Continental Building to Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. for $37.00 per share. If you are a Continental Building shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/continental-building-products-inc-cbpx-stock-merger-saint-gobain/.

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
