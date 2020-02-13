Merger Update: Aerostar/Mettis Aerospace

Anticipated acquisition by Aerostar (and/or Ligeance Aerospace Technology Co Ltd) of Mettis Aerospace Limited

Report delivered to Secretary of State

13 February 2020: The CMA has delivered its report to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS). The report includes an assessment of whether the CMA believes that it is (or may be) the case that this transaction (if carried into effect) would result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002, and a summary of any representations on national security matters received from third parties.

Any decision on whether the transaction operates, or may be expected to operate, against the public interest is taken by the Secretary of State for BEIS. The CMA's report will be published by BEIS once this decision is taken.