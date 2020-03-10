Log in
Merger Update: McGraw-Hill/Cengage

03/10/2020 | 09:34am EDT
Regulatory Story
-
Merger Update: McGraw-Hill/Cengage
Released 13:30 10-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 6295F
Competition and Markets Authority
10 March 2020

Merger decision announced:

The CMA has decided, on the information currently available to it, that it is or may be the case that the following Merger may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within a market or markets in the United Kingdom.

Anticipated acquisition of Cengage by McGraw-Hill Education Limited.

The CMA is therefore considering whether to accept an undertaking under section 73 of the Enterprise Act 2002 (the Act) in lieu of a reference. Pursuant to section 73A(1) of the Act, the Parties have until 17/10/2020to offer an undertaking to the CMA that might be accepted by the CMA under section 73(2) of the Act. If no such undertaking is offered, then the CMA will referthis Merger pursuant to sections 33(1) and 34ZA(2) of the Act:

The text of this decision will be placed on the Competition and Market Authority's web site at https://www.gov.uk/cma-casesas soon as is reasonably practicable.

In the event of media enquiries please email Press@cma.gov.ukor call Press Team on 020 3738 6460.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MERFLFLVVTIILII
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Merger Update: McGraw-Hill/Cengage - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 13:33:06 UTC
