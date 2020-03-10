Merger Update: McGraw-Hill/Cengage

Merger decision announced:

The CMA has decided, on the information currently available to it, that it is or may be the case that the following Merger may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within a market or markets in the United Kingdom.

Anticipated acquisition of Cengage by McGraw-Hill Education Limited.

The CMA is therefore considering whether to accept an undertaking under section 73 of the Enterprise Act 2002 (the Act) in lieu of a reference. Pursuant to section 73A(1) of the Act, the Parties have until 17/10/2020to offer an undertaking to the CMA that might be accepted by the CMA under section 73(2) of the Act. If no such undertaking is offered, then the CMA will referthis Merger pursuant to sections 33(1) and 34ZA(2) of the Act:

The text of this decision will be placed on the Competition and Market Authority's web site at https://www.gov.uk/cma-casesas soon as is reasonably practicable.

In the event of media enquiries please email Press@cma.gov.ukor call Press Team on 020 3738 6460.