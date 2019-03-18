Merger of Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank could cost 20,000 jobs: union chief

"Some 20,000 or more positions could come under fire," Frank Bsirske, chief of Verdi and a supervisory board member at Deutsche Bank, told German newspapers Stuttgarter Zeitung and Stuttgarter Nachrichten.

He said the two lenders were not a good fit for each other, while a crossover in an international direction would make more sense for them.

Merging the German banks' operations would create overlap in retail and business customer segments, leading to problematic conditions from the workers' point of view, he added.

"I can't for the life of me see any sense in this merger at the moment," Bsirske said.

