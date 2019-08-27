Log in
Mergers and Acquisitions and Meltwater Refinancing Reshape PR Software Market - Burton-Taylor

08/27/2019 | 11:01am EDT

LONDON and NEW YORK and NORTH VENICE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for Media Intelligence software and information solutions for public relations professionals is being radically reshaped through mergers and acquisitions, with M&A spending running into the billions, according to a new report published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting (part of the TP ICAP group).

Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP Group, is a recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. B-T Exchange, Market Data, Credit, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence and PR share figures are seen as standards globally. The largest information companies, exchange groups, government organizations, regulatory bodies and advisory firms use Burton-Taylor data as their industry benchmark. http://www.burton-taylor.com/

The report looks at acquisitions by key companies including Cision, Meltwater, Kantar, Isentia and West Corp, as well as consolidation moves involving many small to medium-sized market participants.

A second report, also published today, provides new insight into a USD175 million refinancing of the world's second-largest Media Intelligence provider, Meltwater.

"We have looked in detail at almost 100 transactions in the Media Intelligence market over the last ten years or so," says report contributor Chris Porter, Director at Porter Walford Consulting and a consultant to Burton-Taylor.

"Our research shows that total acquisition spend during the current round of industry consolidation adds up to several billion dollars, but the level of M&A investment varies dramatically by company. Outcomes also vary hugely, with some acquisitions leading to dramatic growth, while others we've looked at have resulted in significant revenue declines or even the closing down of businesses."

Douglas B. Taylor, Founder & Managing Director of Burton-Taylor, said, "We have also seen a huge variation in deal metrics across different market segments.  When you really dig into the detail, it's astonishing how transaction multiples have varied."

The second report gives a detailed analysis of Meltwater's USD175 million refinancing, announced earlier this year, and describes key events before and after that transaction.

It also gives fresh information on Meltwater's revenue, profitability and spending patterns, drawing on recently published data, and puts the company's latest performance into historical context.

The 153-page Burton-Taylor Media Intelligence Acquisition Analysis 2019 can be purchased by visiting https://burton-taylor.com/media-intelligence-acquisition-analysis-2019/ or by contacting orders@burton-taylor.com, +1 646 225-6696.

A free download of material for the Burton-Taylor acquisition report, including sample slides and a copy of the Table of Contents may be requested by visiting http://www.burton-taylor.com/research.html and inputting research sample code MIPRM&A2019.

The 34-page Burton-Taylor Company Focus – Meltwater Growth and Financing Update can be purchased by visiting https://burton-taylor.com/meltwater-growth-and-funding-analysis/.

About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.burton-taylor.com)
Burton-Taylor International Consulting is the recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting.  Burton-Taylor Exchange, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence, PR and Market Data share figures are seen as industry benchmarks globally. B-T clients include the world's largest information companies and exchange groups, key government organizations and regulatory bodies on multiple continents, the largest advisory firms and private equity and investment companies around the world.

About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)
TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mergers-and-acquisitions-and-meltwater-refinancing-reshape-pr-software-market---burton-taylor-300907426.html

SOURCE Burton-Taylor International Consulting


© PRNewswire 2019
