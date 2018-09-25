Meridian Adhesives Group : Acquires W.F. Taylor; Third Acquisition For Meridian In 2018

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Adhesives Group ("Meridian") announced today the acquisition of W.F. Taylor, LLC ("Taylor") from Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus"). The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal") created Meridian as its new platform in the global adhesives and sealants sector, focusing on high-value adhesives technologies. In May 2018, Meridian completed the acquisitions of Epoxy Technology and Adhesives Technology Corporation. The acquisition of Taylor adds specialty flooring adhesives to Meridian's portfolio which today includes high-performance specialty epoxy, polyurethane, and hybrid adhesives for the electronics, medical, construction, and infrastructure markets.

Roy Seroussi, an Investment Partner of Arsenal said, "Consistent with our strategy to build Meridian with technology leaders, Taylor has become a category leader delivering new technologies and product innovations to the flooring adhesives market for decades."

Don Nolan, Chair of Meridian's board, added, "We welcome the Taylor team to Meridian and look forward to supporting Taylor's continued growth into new markets and applications. We are also delighted to have Dan Pelton, Taylor's CEO, join as the CEO of Meridian."

Dan Pelton, President and CEO of Taylor and now Meridian, said, "Taylor is excited about the opportunities to join forces with Meridian. Taylor's customer-driven focus of offering exceptional adhesive solutions will only strengthen with this transaction. We look forward to the collaboration and expansion of technological advancements across all of Meridian's platform companies."

Arsenal brings significant experience in the $60 billion global adhesives and sealants market, having previously built Royal Adhesives and Sealants through nine strategic acquisitions and creating a top-ten global supplier of adhesives and sealants.

About W.F. Taylor, LLC

Since the 1980s, designing for the environment has been part of W.F. Taylor's innovative fabric. Taylor's Research and Development Team designs the highest performing flooring adhesives in the industry with environment, health and safety in mind. With over half of its products independently tested and awarded environmental certifications, W.F. Taylor has led the flooring adhesive industry in progressive environmental practices. For more information, visit www.wftaylor.com.

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesives and sealants technologies. Its portfolio of solutions includes high-performance specialty epoxy, polyurethane, and hybrid adhesives for the electronics, medical, construction, and infrastructure markets. The company has operations in Billerica, MA and Pompano Beach, FL. For more information, visit www.atcepoxy.com and www.epotek.com.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Established in 2000, Arsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle-market specialty industrials and healthcare business services companies. Since inception, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of approximately $3 billion. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience and seeks companies typically in the range of $100 - $500 million of initial enterprise value. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com.

