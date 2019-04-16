|
Meridian Bank : 2019 Report
04/16/2019 | 04:08am EDT
,
your billion dollar bank,
,
MERIDIAN BANK
REPORT 2019
CHAIRMAN'S
MESSAGE
Christopher J. Annas, Chairman & CEO
2
Meridian Corporation achieved record earnings in 2018. Net income increased 169% to $8.2 million, and earnings per share similarly grew 156% to $1.28 per share. Overall results were due mainly to robust revenue gains from asset growth and disciplined expense control, and to a lesser degree by lower tax rates. Over 85% of total earnings were generated from the banking and wealth groups, with mortgage contributing 16%. Core banking and wealth benefited from significant investments made in the prior two years, and there is still operational leverage available. Our financial metrics put us in high-performingcategories as calculated in industry analyses.
For the third consecutive year our commercial lending exceeded annualized loan growth of 20%. We have taken advantage of the current merger activity and the stumblings of some larger banks in the Delaware Valley, but our deep sales culture and growth orientation will lead us to continued outperformance of that standard. Meridian's commercial real estate team, led by Clarence Martindell, has been an important factor in emerging Philadelphia neighborhoods like Fishtown and Brewerytown. Support of pioneering developers
gives us an expanding base of opportunities for customer relationships. Our commercial/industrial lending effort, led by Charlie Kochka, supports a diversified portfolio of successful innovators, including digital billboard companies, craft brewers and fencing manufacturers. In addition, in the fourth quarter we brought on a five-person,Top 10 SBA lending team from an acquired local bank. Led by Rocco Perate, they give us an immediate presence in a business line where we previously had little volume.
Meridian Wealth Partners enjoyed a solid year in earnings and increased profitability from the prior year. The team is beginning to realize the synergies in working with our other business units to provide a greater menu of services to their clients. They helped initiate numerous new 401k plans and also brought over plans that were seeking an improvement in service or technology. We also hired a two-person team from another acquired bank to form our new private banking unit, led by Mary Ann Messmer. We expect some great opportunities from this team, for both Meridian Wealth Partners and our commercial unit.
Meridian Mortgage also had a profitable 2018, as the Delaware Valley residential market remains very active. While originations were down slightly due to low inventory of homes for sale and some loan officer contraction, we continue
to manage the business to maximize profitability. Market studies suggest a moderation in 2019 and we are planning accordingly. The mortgage industry is moving swiftly to more digital platforms and do-it-yourself applications, and we intend to be at the forefront.
Just narrowly below $1 billion in assets at year-end, our loan growth in the early months of 2019 has put us over that threshold for good. Now $2 billion is the target! Meridian's minimal branching, high self-service and excellent electronic delivery has great opportunity for scale, and correlates well to the new digital banking environment. We have performed at or exceeded stock analysts' expectations since going public, and we trust the market recognizes us for the innovative, new-model bank that we are. Thanks.
MERIDIAN BANK REPORT 2019
UNAUDITED/DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
|
NET INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$
|
44,064
|
|
$
|
35,720
|
|
$
|
30,980
|
|
$
|
27,981
|
|
$
|
25,262
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
11,407
|
|
|
6,782
|
|
|
5,192
|
|
|
4,590
|
|
|
3,752
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
32,657
|
|
|
28,938
|
|
|
25,788
|
|
|
23,391
|
|
|
21,510
|
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
1,577
|
|
|
2,161
|
|
|
1,198
|
|
|
1,434
|
|
|
2,543
|
|
|
Non-interest income
|
|
32,355
|
|
|
36,700
|
|
|
42,844
|
|
|
36,121
|
|
|
25,289
|
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
52,945
|
|
|
57,691
|
|
|
59,913
|
|
|
48,642
|
|
|
37,678
|
3
|
Income tax expense
|
|
2,327
|
|
|
2,754
|
|
|
2,599
|
|
|
3,248
|
|
|
2,271
|
Net income
|
|
8,163
|
|
|
3,032
|
|
|
4,922
|
|
|
6,188
|
|
|
4,307
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AT YEAR END
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
$
|
997,388
|
|
$
|
856,035
|
|
$
|
733,693
|
|
$
|
663,344
|
|
$
|
582,208
|
|
|
Loans, net of allowance
|
|
867,748
|
|
|
722,952
|
|
|
638,439
|
|
|
579,130
|
|
|
520,884
|
|
|
Cash & investments
|
|
87,121
|
|
|
88,373
|
|
|
66,424
|
|
|
58,898
|
|
|
41,243
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
752,130
|
|
|
627,109
|
|
|
527,136
|
|
|
490,568
|
|
|
462,709
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
109,867
|
|
|
101,363
|
|
|
69,963
|
|
|
52,921
|
|
|
45,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PERFORMANCE & CAPITAL RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
0.90%
|
|
|
0.39%
|
|
|
0.71%
|
|
|
1.02%
|
|
|
0.80%
|
|
|
Return on average equity
|
|
7.77%
|
|
|
3.97%
|
|
|
7.69%
|
|
|
12.78%
|
|
|
10.32%
|
|
|
Total equity to assets ratio
|
|
11.02%
|
|
|
11.84%
|
|
|
9.54%
|
|
|
7.98%
|
|
|
7.74%
|
|
|
Leverage ratio
|
|
11.20%
|
|
|
12.37%
|
|
|
9.67%
|
|
|
8.39%
|
|
|
7.91%
|
|
|
Total risk based capital ratio
|
|
13.70%
|
|
|
15.53%
|
|
|
13.51%
|
|
|
12.58%
|
|
|
11.73%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SNAPSHOT
2018 wasn't just a Super Bowl hangover year for our team. We kicked off our first full year as a publicly traded company by celebrating the 2018 opening of our Center City Philadelphia Office with the city's Mayor Jim Kenney, and closed it out by welcoming one of the region's most
respected and talented SBA lending teams to our ranks. Here are some additional highlights:
Exceptional talent continues to choose Meridian! Our new SBA lending team expects to generate more than $20 million in loan volume in 2019.
4
From the Grand Opening Reception to celebrate Meridian's Philadelphia Office (L-R): Jessica
Annas (Meridian), Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Buck Riley (Meridian), Sharon Pinkenson (Executive Director,
Greater Philadelphia Film Office), and Nick DeBenedictis (Board of Directors, Exelon).
"In the spirit of a community bank giving back to our community, Meridian has donated over $3 million to local charitable and civic
organizations.Ourteammembersalsoserveonboards,volunteer
their time, and help to raise funds to further support our commitment to where we live and work. "
Meridian's internship program attracts hundreds of applicants each year, and provides select local undergrads with hands-on banking experience.
The inaugural Meridian Bank Golf Classic raised over $45,000 for Surrey Services for Seniors! Pictured L-R: Bob Madonna (CEO, Surrey Services), Ben Davis (Phillies broadcaster and former MLB player) and Chris Annas.
The March 2019 issue of widely-readSuburban Life magazine featured a profile of our mortgage operations.
Continuing to grow its assets under management, Meridian Wealth Partners was named one of the nation's top 401(k) retirement plan Advisor Teams by the National Association of Plan Advisors.
5
Former NFL defensive end Devon Still, seen here with Meridian CEO Chris Annas, started the Still Strong Foundation to help families whose children are battling cancer after his own 7-year old daughter Leah was diagnosed with the disease. Meridian hosted an event for the Still Strong Foundation in our Philadelphia branch, which received coverage from all the city's major news stations and was attended by dozens of Philly sports and media personalities.
Meridian continues to support the communities we serve, contributing over $3 million since our inception to charitable organizations in our community.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Meridian Bank published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 08:07:02 UTC
|
|