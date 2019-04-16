Meridian Bank : 2019 Report

Meridian Corporation achieved record earnings in 2018. Net income increased 169% to $8.2 million, and earnings per share similarly grew 156% to $1.28 per share. Overall results were due mainly to robust revenue gains from asset growth and disciplined expense control, and to a lesser degree by lower tax rates. Over 85% of total earnings were generated from the banking and wealth groups, with mortgage contributing 16%. Core banking and wealth benefited from significant investments made in the prior two years, and there is still operational leverage available. Our financial metrics put us in high-performingcategories as calculated in industry analyses. For the third consecutive year our commercial lending exceeded annualized loan growth of 20%. We have taken advantage of the current merger activity and the stumblings of some larger banks in the Delaware Valley, but our deep sales culture and growth orientation will lead us to continued outperformance of that standard. Meridian's commercial real estate team, led by Clarence Martindell, has been an important factor in emerging Philadelphia neighborhoods like Fishtown and Brewerytown. Support of pioneering developers

gives us an expanding base of opportunities for customer relationships. Our commercial/industrial lending effort, led by Charlie Kochka, supports a diversified portfolio of successful innovators, including digital billboard companies, craft brewers and fencing manufacturers. In addition, in the fourth quarter we brought on a five-person,Top 10 SBA lending team from an acquired local bank. Led by Rocco Perate, they give us an immediate presence in a business line where we previously had little volume. Meridian Wealth Partners enjoyed a solid year in earnings and increased profitability from the prior year. The team is beginning to realize the synergies in working with our other business units to provide a greater menu of services to their clients. They helped initiate numerous new 401k plans and also brought over plans that were seeking an improvement in service or technology. We also hired a two-person team from another acquired bank to form our new private banking unit, led by Mary Ann Messmer. We expect some great opportunities from this team, for both Meridian Wealth Partners and our commercial unit.