Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Meridian Bank : 2019 Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 04:08am EDT

,

your billion dollar bank,

,

MERIDIAN BANK

REPORT 2019

CHAIRMAN'S

MESSAGE

Christopher J. Annas, Chairman & CEO

2

Meridian Corporation achieved record earnings in 2018. Net income increased 169% to $8.2 million, and earnings per share similarly grew 156% to $1.28 per share. Overall results were due mainly to robust revenue gains from asset growth and disciplined expense control, and to a lesser degree by lower tax rates. Over 85% of total earnings were generated from the banking and wealth groups, with mortgage contributing 16%. Core banking and wealth benefited from significant investments made in the prior two years, and there is still operational leverage available. Our financial metrics put us in high-performingcategories as calculated in industry analyses.

For the third consecutive year our commercial lending exceeded annualized loan growth of 20%. We have taken advantage of the current merger activity and the stumblings of some larger banks in the Delaware Valley, but our deep sales culture and growth orientation will lead us to continued outperformance of that standard. Meridian's commercial real estate team, led by Clarence Martindell, has been an important factor in emerging Philadelphia neighborhoods like Fishtown and Brewerytown. Support of pioneering developers

gives us an expanding base of opportunities for customer relationships. Our commercial/industrial lending effort, led by Charlie Kochka, supports a diversified portfolio of successful innovators, including digital billboard companies, craft brewers and fencing manufacturers. In addition, in the fourth quarter we brought on a five-person,Top 10 SBA lending team from an acquired local bank. Led by Rocco Perate, they give us an immediate presence in a business line where we previously had little volume.

Meridian Wealth Partners enjoyed a solid year in earnings and increased profitability from the prior year. The team is beginning to realize the synergies in working with our other business units to provide a greater menu of services to their clients. They helped initiate numerous new 401k plans and also brought over plans that were seeking an improvement in service or technology. We also hired a two-person team from another acquired bank to form our new private banking unit, led by Mary Ann Messmer. We expect some great opportunities from this team, for both Meridian Wealth Partners and our commercial unit.

Meridian Mortgage also had a profitable 2018, as the Delaware Valley residential market remains very active. While originations were down slightly due to low inventory of homes for sale and some loan officer contraction, we continue

to manage the business to maximize profitability. Market studies suggest a moderation in 2019 and we are planning accordingly. The mortgage industry is moving swiftly to more digital platforms and do-it-yourself applications, and we intend to be at the forefront.

Just narrowly below $1 billion in assets at year-end, our loan growth in the early months of 2019 has put us over that threshold for good. Now $2 billion is the target! Meridian's minimal branching, high self-service and excellent electronic delivery has great opportunity for scale, and correlates well to the new digital banking environment. We have performed at or exceeded stock analysts' expectations since going public, and we trust the market recognizes us for the innovative, new-model bank that we are. Thanks.

FINANCIALHIGHLIGHTS

MERIDIAN BANK REPORT 2019

UNAUDITED/DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

NET INCOME

Interest income

$

44,064

$

35,720

$

30,980

$

27,981

$

25,262

Interest expense

11,407

6,782

5,192

4,590

3,752

Net interest income

32,657

28,938

25,788

23,391

21,510

Provision for loan losses

1,577

2,161

1,198

1,434

2,543

Non-interest income

32,355

36,700

42,844

36,121

25,289

Non-interest expense

52,945

57,691

59,913

48,642

37,678

3

Income tax expense

2,327

2,754

2,599

3,248

2,271

Net income

8,163

3,032

4,922

6,188

4,307

AT YEAR END

Assets

$

997,388

$

856,035

$

733,693

$

663,344

$

582,208

Loans, net of allowance

867,748

722,952

638,439

579,130

520,884

Cash & investments

87,121

88,373

66,424

58,898

41,243

Deposits

752,130

627,109

527,136

490,568

462,709

Stockholders' equity

109,867

101,363

69,963

52,921

45,041

PERFORMANCE & CAPITAL RATIOS

Return on average assets

0.90%

0.39%

0.71%

1.02%

0.80%

Return on average equity

7.77%

3.97%

7.69%

12.78%

10.32%

Total equity to assets ratio

11.02%

11.84%

9.54%

7.98%

7.74%

Leverage ratio

11.20%

12.37%

9.67%

8.39%

7.91%

Total risk based capital ratio

13.70%

15.53%

13.51%

12.58%

11.73%

SNAPSHOT

2018 wasn't just a Super Bowl hangover year for our team. We kicked off our first full year as a publicly traded company by celebrating the 2018 opening of our Center City Philadelphia Office with the city's Mayor Jim Kenney, and closed it out by welcoming one of the region's most

respected and talented SBA lending teams to our ranks. Here are some additional highlights:

Exceptional talent continues to choose Meridian! Our new SBA lending team expects to generate more than $20 million in loan volume in 2019.

4

From the Grand Opening Reception to celebrate Meridian's Philadelphia Office (L-R): Jessica

Annas (Meridian), Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Buck Riley (Meridian), Sharon Pinkenson (Executive Director,

Greater Philadelphia Film Office), and Nick DeBenedictis (Board of Directors, Exelon).

"In the spirit of a community bank giving back to our community, Meridian has donated over $3 million to local charitable and civic

organizations.Ourteammembersalsoserveonboards,volunteer

their time, and help to raise funds to further support our commitment to where we live and work. "

Meridian's internship program attracts hundreds of applicants each year, and provides select local undergrads with hands-on banking experience.

The inaugural Meridian Bank Golf Classic raised over $45,000 for Surrey Services for Seniors! Pictured L-R: Bob Madonna (CEO, Surrey Services), Ben Davis (Phillies broadcaster and former MLB player) and Chris Annas.

The March 2019 issue of widely-readSuburban Life magazine featured a profile of our mortgage operations.

Continuing to grow its assets under management, Meridian Wealth Partners was named one of the nation's top 401(k) retirement plan Advisor Teams by the National Association of Plan Advisors.

5

Former NFL defensive end Devon Still, seen here with Meridian CEO Chris Annas, started the Still Strong Foundation to help families whose children are battling cancer after his own 7-year old daughter Leah was diagnosed with the disease. Meridian hosted an event for the Still Strong Foundation in our Philadelphia branch, which received coverage from all the city's major news stations and was attended by dozens of Philly sports and media personalities.

Meridian continues to support the communities we serve, contributing over $3 million since our inception to charitable organizations in our community.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meridian Bank published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 08:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:40aAPRIL 24 : CI Capital to announce financial results
AQ
04:38aOil slips to $71, hit by talk of higher OPEC+ production
RE
04:35aVINCI : suggests skills sponsorship for Notre Dame reconstruction
GL
04:35aGIGASET : reinvents the landline phone - Gigaset smart speaker L800HX
EQ
04:35aOil slips to $71, hit by talk of higher OPEC+ production
RE
04:33aDOWNER EDI : Moving towards predictive maintenance with TrainDNA
PU
04:33aDAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI PSC : delivers £175m vote of confidence in UK as a continuing attractive location for international investment
PU
04:31aJUNIPER RESEARCH : Blockchain Cross-border Transactions to Reach over 1.3 Billion by 2023, up from 119 Million in 2019
BU
04:30aHAVILA SHIPPING ASA : Contract award with Equinor for the PSV Havila Clipper
AQ
04:29aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Shaikh Hamdan takes selfie with new Samsung Fold, ahead of launch date
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LUFTHANSA GROUP : LUFTHANSA : reports loss as fuel costs rise and overcapacity weighs
2ZALANDO : ZALANDO : shares rise after profit update
3GALLIFORD TRY PLC : GALLIFORD TRY : Operational Update
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas
5RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : First quarter operations review

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About