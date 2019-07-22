Log in
Meridian Bank : Earns SBA Preferred Lending Status

07/22/2019 | 11:25am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

484.568.5001

Contact: Christopher J. Annas

CAnnas@meridianbanker.com

Meridian Bank Earns SBA Preferred Lending Status

Malvern, Pa. (July 22, 2019) - Meridian Bank is pleased to announce it has received preferred lender status from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

The SBA's Preferred Lender Program (PLP) was created to give its most experienced, high-volume

bank lending partners the ability to streamline procedures to provide faster and more efficient financial assistance to small businesses. To qualify for preferred lender status, banks must establish a strong lending record with the SBA and demonstrate exceptional proficiency in approving, processing and servicing SBA guaranteed loans.

"Achieving preferred lender status is a testament to our team's knowledge and expertise, and a

confirmation of Meridian Bank's commitment to being a best-in-class SBA lender in our market," said Rocco Perate, SVP Small Business Administration Lending at Meridian Bank.

Considered one of the deans of the local SBA lending community, Perate and his team have originated over $16 million in SBA loans to date, putting Meridian on track to become one of the highest volume lenders in the region.

"In addition to years of experience and a comprehensive knowledge of the SBA lending program, Rocco and his team have an enthusiastic and innovative approach to their craft," said Chris Annas,

Chairman and CEO of Meridian Bank. "With the full support and resources of Meridian's robust

commercial lending group, our SBA group is well-equipped to continue on this growth trajectory."

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware with more than 20 offices and a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also has a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. Learn more at www.meridianbanker.com. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. All numbers are unaudited.

Disclaimer

Meridian Bank published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 15:24:02 UTC
