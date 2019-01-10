Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Meridian Energy Group's Water Allocation Permit for the Davis Refinery Upheld by North Dakota Administrative Law Judge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 12:45pm EST

BELFIELD, N.D., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Energy Group, Inc., the leading developer of innovative and environmentally-compliant oil refining facilities, announced today that an Administrative Law Judge has recommended that the Office of the North Dakota State Engineer (“OSE”) affirm the Water Allocation Permit Meridian was issued in July of 2017.

Meridian had received the recommended decision from the OSE for the Davis Refinery Water Allocation Permit for groundwater to be drawn from the Dakota Aquifer. The Dakota Aquifer is a briny, non-potable water formation approximately 5,700 feet deep at the Davis Refinery location.  It therefore does not compete in any way with potable water consumption, such as that used by farmers and ranchers, or the local Belfield community.  Data and scientific verification confirmed this analysis. The decision of the OSE has now been reviewed, and the recommendation has been issued that the OSE should once again approve the allocation as permitted.

William Prentice, CEO of Meridian, said of the ALJ decision, “Once again we are gratified that our work, and the work of the various State agencies involved, are withstanding this intensive litigation-related review. The process and competency of these agencies is something North Dakota should be proud of. We are looking forward to bringing this ground-breaking and beneficial project to North Dakota.”

About Meridian Energy Group, Inc.
The Mission of Meridian Energy Group, Inc. is to provide long-term shareholder value through the development and operation of the cleanest, most efficient and environmentally-compliant crude oil refineries in the world, benefiting the community and its investors. Established in 2013, Meridian is led by industry experts with a combined 500 years of world-class expertise in energy & hydrocarbon processing, project development, finance, and large capital project management. Meridian Energy Group, Inc. current headquarters is in Belfield, ND.

For more information, visit: http://www.meridianenergygroupinc.com

Media Contact
Mark Hanes
TallGrass Public Relations
mark.hanes@tallgrasspr.com
(917) 359-0697

meridian_newLogo-1.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:17pVOLKSWAGEN : VW seeks damages from ex-managers for emissions scandal
RE
01:14pBREAKING STEREOTYPES : Designing Lenovo Legion for Real Gamers around the World
PU
01:13pDEBENHAMS : fighting for survival, says chairman forced out, CEO off board
RE
01:13pCAPTIVA VERDE LAND : IIROC Trade Resumption - PWR
AQ
01:13pBalfour Beatty Campus Solutions to Develop On-Campus Student Housing Community at University of North Carolina Wilmington
BU
01:10pAfter meeting May, Japan's Abe says world does not want no-deal Brexit
RE
01:10pLUTHER BURBANK : Summary Toggle Toggle SummaryLuther Burbank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
PU
01:10pUNIEURO S.P.A. : Financial Calendar 2019/20
PU
01:10pAPPOINTMENT TO THE GETLINK EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE 10/01/2019 - 5 : 00 p.m.
PU
01:10pOportun Expands Existing Warehouse Credit Facility to $400 Million with Commitment from Natixis, a Key Player in Responsible Finance
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Announces Fully Cashless Smart Stadium Concept
4MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Chinese group swindles $18.5 million from Indian arm of Italian compan..
5TATA MOTORS : TATA MOTORS : Jaguar Land Rover to slash UK jobs after China, diesel drop

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.