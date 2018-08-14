Log in
Meridian Recognized as Detroit’s Second Fastest-Growing Company

08/14/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

DETROIT, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian is proud to be named one of Crain’s Fast 50: Fastest-Growing Companies for the third consecutive year. According to Crain’s, the rankings were determined by percentage revenue growth between 2014 and 2017 and also by the dollar amount of revenue growth. The two rankings are then added together to create the list.

0_int_Meridian_logo_color.jpg


In 2016, Meridian topped the list with a growth percentage of 245 percent from 2012 to 2015. In 2017, Meridian ranked first again with a growth percentage of 219 percent from 2013 to 2016. This year, Meridian totaled a growth percentage of 88 percent from 2014 to 2017, coming in second.

“Meridian’s growth has been driven by our Medicaid health plan membership in Michigan and Illinois, expanding into more counties through our marketplace product, MeridianChoice, as well as gaining Medicare members in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio through MeridianCare,” said Jon Cotton, corporate president,  Meridian. “We’re proud of our expansion over the past three years and look forward to our future growth with WellCare.”

Meridian and WellCare announced the acquisition of the Detroit-based health plan on May 29, 2018. Meridian offers a compelling and strategic opportunity for WellCare in Michigan and Illinois, with 1.1 million health plan members and 1.4 million pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) members.

# # # 

About Meridian

Meridian is a family-owned, family-operated group of health plans with offices in Michigan and Illinois. Meridian’s affiliates include MeridianHealth (Medicaid), MeridianCare (Medicare), MeridianComplete (Medicare-Medicaid), MeridianChoice (Health Insurance Marketplace), and MeridianRx, a Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM). Meridian serves more than 1 million health plan members in four states. MeridianRx serves more than 1.4 million members. For more information, visit www.mhplan.com.

Chelsea Davis
Meridian
313-324-3700 x 21292
chelsea.davis@mhplan.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
