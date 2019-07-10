Log in
Meritage Midstream : Extends Binding Open Season for New Movement on Thunder Creek Natural Gas Liquids Pipeline System

07/10/2019 | 12:29pm EDT

Meritage Midstream Services II, LLC (“Meritage”) announced today that its subsidiary, Thunder Creek NGL Pipeline, LLC (“Thunder Creek”) has extended the binding open season to secure volume dedications to support the proposed construction and development on its natural gas liquids pipeline. The project will facilitate transportation of natural gas liquids from two processing plants located in Campbell and Converse counties in Wyoming to an interconnection point with ONEOK Hydrocarbon, L.P.’s (“ONEOK”) ONEOK Bakken Pipeline, L.L.C. (“ONEOK Bakken Pipeline”) in Converse County, Wyoming. The binding open season commenced June 10, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time and is now scheduled to conclude at 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on July 31, 2019.

Any additional extensions of this open season will be announced on the Meritage website at www.meritagemidstream.com.

Open Season Information

The binding open season process provides potential shippers with the opportunity to obtain firm capacity on the proposed new movements by making deemed volume commitments to Thunder Creek during the binding open season. Shippers that elect to execute transportation services contracts and make commitments to Thunder Creek during the binding open season will receive firm capacity rights up to an amount equal to each shipper’s deemed volume commitment, which shall be based on objective analyses of forecasted production data.

A copy of the transportation services agreement, as well as a copy of Thunder Creek’s open season procedures, which provides a more detailed summary of the key terms in the transportation services agreement, will be available to interested shippers upon the execution of a confidentiality agreement with Thunder Creek. A copy of the confidentiality agreement will be provided upon request. All requests should be directed to Richard Gognat at (303) 551-8163 or rgognat@meritagemidstream.com. All binding commitments must be received by 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on July 31, 2019, or by such later date designated on the Meritage website.

About Meritage Midstream Services

Based in Denver, Meritage Midstream provides oil and gas producers with a full complement of midstream services through affiliated companies that operate in the U.S. Meritage is currently focused on Wyoming’s Powder River Basin. Capabilities include natural gas gathering, compression, treating and processing; NGL transportation and fractionation; crude oil gathering, blending and storage; and rail hub services for outbound crude oil and condensate. The company’s senior management team has more than 250 years of collective experience in the midstream business. Meritage Midstream is backed by equity commitments from Riverstone Holdings LLC. Please visit www.meritagemidstream.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
