Merkel Blasts Trade Barriers and 'Lies' in Rebuke of Trump

05/30/2019 | 08:59pm EDT

By Bojan Pancevski

German Chancellor Angela Merkel used a commencement speech at Harvard to defend multilateralism and free trade in one of her most pointed critiques of policies championed by President Trump.

The German chancellor's address Thursday to the students, parents and staff at the university drew standing ovations as she warned against building walls and distorting the truth.

"Protectionism and trade conflicts endanger the free global trade and the very foundations of our prosperity," Ms. Merkel said.

"We must not call lies truths and never deem truths lies. We must not accept aberrations as our normalcy."

Germany and Europe have been facing the threat of U.S. tariffs since Mr. Trump took office in 2017, straining the bond between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies. Ms. Merkel has also been an early critic of Mr. Trump's "America First" doctrine, calling instead for preserving the global multilateral order.

"More than ever we must think multilaterally instead of unilaterally and act globally instead of marginally; we must be open to the world instead of nationalistic. We must act together and not alone," Ms. Merkel said.

Ms. Merkel and Mr. Trump did not meet during her two-day stay in the U.S. because the president's schedule would not allow it, German government sources said.

The German leader, who holds a doctorate in quantum chemistry and received an honorary degree from Harvard, demanded urgent action on climate change and pledged to work toward making her country's economy carbon-neutral by 2050.

Ms. Merkel, who spent the first half of her life in Soviet-dominated former East Germany, said growing up behind the Iron Curtain taught her to oppose walls and borders between people.

"Tear down walls of ignorance and narrowmindedness, for nothing has to stay as it is. Take joint action in the interests of a multilateral global world," Ms. Merkel told the graduates.

Write to Bojan Pancevski at bojan.pancevski@wsj.com

About