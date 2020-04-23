Merkel Warns States to Go Slow as Economy Reopens

By Bertrand Benoit

BERLIN -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday urged the country's 16 states not to be hasty in lifting economic restrictions following a slowdown in new coronavirus infections.

While the number of new Covid-19 cases has slowed down in recent weeks, going too fast in relaxing lockdowns could trigger a rebound in infections, setting the country back in its fight against the pandemic, Ms. Merkel warned.

The phasing out of lockdown measures in Germany and harder-hit European countries is being closely watched in the U.S. as an indicator of how quickly life -- and business activity -- can go back to normal as the pace of coronavirus infections slackens and the economic cost of confinement rockets.

"Nobody wants to hear it but we are still at the beginning of this pandemic," Ms. Merkel told a half-empty house of parliament in a speech. "We will have to live with it for a long time."

Germany had 150,729 confirmed cases by Thursday morning, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, but only 5,315 deaths, about a quarter of the levels in Spain, Italy, France and the U.K., similar-sized countries with comparable case numbers.

Experts attribute the low fatalities in part to the relatively young age of patients -- currently around 50 on average -- itself a legacy of the fact that Germany's epidemic initially sprang from skiers who became infected while on vacation in Italy and Austria.

As a federal state where health care is a prerogative of regional governments, Germany has a vast, decentralized network of hospitals and labs, which has allowed it to test more suspected patients than neighboring countries. Because of this, some scientists think Germany's recorded infections are closer to the total number of infected people than in other countries, resulting in the appearance of a lower death ratio.

The relative mildness of the German outbreak has allowed the country to impose a lighter lockdown than elsewhere in Europe, for instance allowing all factories to stay open. This week, most states began loosening the measures, gradually letting stores and schools reopen, while keeping restaurants, bars and large public venues closed and making face masks mandatory in some settings.

But the federal government led by Ms. Merkel, who has played largely a coordinating role in fighting the crisis, is concerned that a push by some states to accelerate what was conceived as a gradual loosening could undermine the fight against the virus and pave the way for a deadly second wave of infections in the summer.

Some state reopening plans, Ms. Merkel said, "strike me in part as very bold, not to say too bold."

The Robert Koch Institute, which advises the government on fighting infectious diseases and centralizes data on the progress of the pathogen, said this week the so-called reproduction ratio, a measure of the speed at which the virus spreads, had inched back up from 0.7 to 0.9 after falling from around 3 earlier last month.

A survey of 6,000 German companies carried out by the Munich-based Ifo economic institute between April 4 and 21 and published on Thursday showed only 15% of businesses had experienced closures or stoppages.

But the institute's closely watched business sentiment index, released at the end of March, showed an unprecedented collapse in confidence, and most economists expect Germany's gross domestic product to contract by the largest amount on record. This is putting state leaders under heavy pressure to loosen the strictures on the economy.

Germany's ruling coalition earlier Thursday agreed on a second aid package worth billions of euros to help workers and companies cushion the impact from the pandemic. The measures include raising the share of furloughed workers' pay that is carried by the state under the so-called Kurzarbeit scheme, which keeps idled staff on payrolls at reduced cost to companies.

The government also extended eligibility for unemployment benefits and temporarily cut a tax rate for restaurants. The package also foresees some EUR500 million ($542 million) of federal funding for schools to help set up online learning tools and for students from low-income families who have no access to a computer.

--Ruth Bender contributed to this article.

