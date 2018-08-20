Merkel sees no urgent need to help Turkey financially
08/20/2018 | 04:28pm CEST
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told her Christian Democrats (CDU) at a meeting that she saw no urgent need to offer financial aid for Turkey to ease its currency crisis, the conservative party's general secretary said on Monday.
"She made it clear again that she sees no urgency at the moment for special aid for Turkey," Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told reporters after the CDU board meeting attended by Merkel.
