Merkel to visit Macron at summer residence around Aug 20 -source

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is
planning to visit French President Emmanuel Macron at his summer
residence on the Mediterranean around Aug. 20, a European
diplomat told Reuters on Monday.
The meeting between Macron and Merkel, fresh from striking a
game-changing deal for the European Union to raise debt for the
first time to fund recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, is
another sign of renewed vigour for the Franco-German engine.
Some European diplomats have said a reinvigorated
relationship between the EU's two most powerful leaders could
help bring new momentum to other stumbling blocks in the EU,
such as a digital tax or U.S. tariffs.
But others have questioned whether much could be achieved
while Merkel neared the end of her mandate next year.
Macron has received only a few notable guests at his
presidential mansion of Fort de Bregancon in southern France in
the past, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and former
British Prime Minister Theresa May.
An official at Macron's office declined to confirm the
visit.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough and
Jonathan Oatis)