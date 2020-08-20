Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Merkle : Launches Localized Media Solution in Conjunction with Media Storm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Hyper-local solution aids brands in creating personalized end-to-end experiences for consumers

Merkle (www.merkleinc.com), a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, has created a localized media solution that helps encapsulate Merkle’s dynamic creative optimization strategy services and digital experience capabilities in conjunction with Media Storm, a Merkle company and leading data-driven marketing agency. The solution is an end-to-end, fully localized experience that enables national brands to reach consumers in different ways across the country.

Following the launch of Merkle’s COVID-19 Market Impact Dashboards, which inform marketers of shifting consumer spend, the agency saw a need for a new solution to help brands deal with the complexities of consumers at various stages and levels of impact during recovery. When evaluating post-quarantine rates, Merkle recognized that marketers need to focus on frequency with demand-based segmentation. Through localized media capabilities, Media Storm has helped brands eliminate up to 65% of media waste when tied to sales and CRM data directly. Other benefits include three to five times frequency exposure, accurate audiences at an ID level, and multi-touch attribution.

Together, Merkle and Media Storm are helping to inform and enable brands through the entire site experience. By utilizing resources such as CRM insights and addressable targeting, including Merkle’s COVID-19 Market Impact Dashboard data, the site experience is crafted to drive peak media performance.

Following its acquisition by Merkle, Media Storm has also refined its hyper-local media capabilities to help enhance existing localized experiences by homing in on specific neighborhoods or blocks. Utilizing its new in-home audience network, Media Storm helps provide a premium scale for the connected customer, across audio, news, shopping, drama, reality, and other platforms. With consumer behaviors shifting to a deep stack of media, it can be measured at a hyper-local ID level, with the help of this new solution for in-home captivity.

“The media landscape has changed, and hyper-local media with scale must drive the right demand at the right time. Merkle created this solution to help brands deliver a more empathetic experience to address the complexities of consumers at various stages and levels of impact during COVID recovery,” said Craig Woerz, managing partner at Media Storm. “Now, more than ever, we need to approach our marketing tactics at a localized level. These offerings will help marketers and brands alike respond to audience behaviors and needs on a greater scale, while offering customized business approaches.”

To learn more about the offerings from Merkle and Media Storm, attend their joint complimentary webinar on Wednesday, September 9th at 2 p.m. ET.

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance marketing agency that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The agency’s heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive people-based marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 9,600+ employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the US, EMEA, and APAC. In 2016, the agency joined the Dentsu Aegis Network.

About Media Storm

Media Storm is a leading data-driven marketing agency that has created an integrated solution of identifying and converting hand-raisers and driving greater ROI through accountable and active media. Its data science and optimization platform, JubaPlus, has replaced traditional planning, allowing for unmatched predictability and true business results. Since its inception date in November 2001, Media Storm has been focused on national and local brands that need to transact at a hyper-local/community level. Media Storm is headquartered in New York, NY with offices in Los Angeles, CA and Norwalk, CT and has 167 employees.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:47aBreaking Down Trends in the Flexible Packaging Market | Infiniti's Thought Leaders Answer Crucial Questions
BU
11:47aEcommerce, Gaming and Video Streaming Platforms Lead the Pack in Brand Trust, While Social Is Less Trusted
BU
11:46aTHE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CHILDREN : COD Psychology Professors Emphasize Break from Routine can Positively Affect Child and Adolescent Development
GL
11:46aOrganic Skincare Products Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Shift Towards Green Cosmeceuticals to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
11:45aNRC : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
11:45aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 20 August 2020
AQ
11:45aHAWESKO GROUP : AGM approves dividend payment of ? 1.75 per share
EQ
11:44aJohnson & Johnson to test coronavirus vaccine in 60,000 volunteers
RE
11:44aPoll shows Swiss back $6.6 bln plan to buy new fighter jets
RE
11:44aGREEN CURES & BOTANICAL DISTRIBUTION : and Product Supply Labs Agree on Exclusive Distribution Rights for FDA-Registered Hand Sanitizer
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : In U.S.-China tech war, investors bet on China's localisation push
2SCHAEFFLER : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler AG Plans Creation of New Authorized Ca..
3BP PLC : Premier Oil lays out plan to extend debt facilities, posts first-half loss
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : publishes H1 2020 Shareholder Letter and Financial Results
5SOUTH32 : SOUTH32 : Australia's South32 profit plunges, defers share buyback decision

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group