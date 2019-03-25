Merlin Invests in Wickr to Deliver Secure Communications to Federal Agencies and Highly-Regulated Industries

RSA Federal Summit – Merlin
International, Inc., a trusted technology provider delivering
innovative cybersecurity solutions for highly-regulated industries,
today announced a major investment in Wickr
Inc., the only communications platform designed to resist
state-level hacking while offering enterprise-grade management and
compliance capabilities. The partnership will enable Wickr to leverage
Merlin’s experience and resources in bringing cybersecurity technologies
to federal agencies and regulated industries.
Wickr, which allows users to securely share text and files, as well as
hold secure audio and video conferencing on mobile and desktop
platforms, was recently cited in The Forrester New Wave: Secure
Communications, Q4 2018 report as the leader in the secure
communications space. As one of the world’s only end-to-end, secure
communications platforms designed to protect sensitive information at
all stages of transit, Wickr not only secures messages, but is
configured to enable government agencies to fully comply with all
relevant legal and regulatory requirements.
“Communication security has become critical for every business and
industry, and the federal government is no exception,” said Seth
Spergel, Merlin VP of Emerging Technology. “At Merlin, we have been
serving government agencies and regulated industries for over 20 years.
This new partnership with Wickr will allow us to quickly and easily add
their secure tools into our portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and
allow organizations to easily collaborate while staying on the right
side of data-protection policies.”
Thanks to the partnership with Merlin, federal IT teams will soon be
able to quickly and easily deploy and integrate Wickr technologies
across their entire enterprise using standard tools such as LDAP, Single
Sign-on, Mobile Device Management and others, to securely orchestrate
workflows into a single source and modernize communications in house and
out to the field. All messaging will be encrypted and in full compliance
with federal data protection regulations as well as National Institute
of Standards and Technology (NIST) best practice guidelines.
In addition to secure messaging transport, robust user verification is
built into the platform to ensure that government teams are only sharing
information with vetted and trusted parties, both inside and outside of
government. The use of Wickr technologies provided by Merlin will thus
enable agencies to begin compliance with the recently
released NIST Special Publication 800-177 (Revision 1) which details
how government can begin to secure their communications infrastructure.
“Wickr puts government agencies in full control of any and all data
shared through the service and ensures that it remains protected at all
times while in transit and at rest,” said Joel Wallenstrom, Wickr CEO.
“Full end-to-end encryption is applied to all data streams including
messages, files and calls, guaranteeing that Wickr never has access to
that information, and can thus serve as a secure black box for all
content. Files will never touch transport servers unencrypted and are
never stored on Wickr infrastructure.”
With the new partnership agreement in place between Merlin and Wickr,
both companies will now concentrate on helping to create and secure
end-to-end encrypted infrastructures for federal agencies and other
organizations operating in heavily regulated environments.
Wickr and Merlin have also combined to create a series of full day
workshops during which industry experts use Wickr’s robust, REST-based
APIs to develop custom integrations that extend the functionality of the
Wickr platform. If you’d like to join an upcoming work shop contact info@merlin-intl.com.
About Merlin International
Merlin International invests in emerging technologies to create
enterprise ready products that protect government and commercial
organizations. Merlin offers a broad portfolio of solutions that secure
the enterprise from endpoints to networks, from governance to risk
management, from infrastructure to information. Combining solutions with
deep industry expertise and experience, Merlin delivers the
cybersecurity solutions that organizations need to protect their most
critical business assets while furthering their mission. Learn more at www.merlincyber.com
About Wickr
Wickr’s mission is to secure the world’s most critical communications.
Wickr provides the highest standard of encryption trusted by millions
worldwide. In the workplace and out in the field, Wickr enables end
users to communicate securely and protect their privacy while providing
IT organizations the administrative controls needed to deploy at scale
and comply with industry standards.
Find out more at wickr.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005476/en/