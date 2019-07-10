Merrill Corporation : Appoints Deborah LaMere as Vice President of Human Resources

Merrill Corporation today announced the appointment of Deborah LaMere as Vice President of Human Resources. Deborah is a member of the company’s leadership team, reporting to Merrill Corporation Chief Financial Officer Tom Donnelly.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005529/en/

Merrill Corporation today announced the appointment of Deborah LaMere as Vice President of Human Resources. (Photo: Business Wire)

In her role as VP of HR, LaMere will be responsible for all aspects of the organization’s human resources strategy, including talent management, leadership development and compensation and benefits. She will work closely with leadership to continue to build a culture that attracts, retains and develops top talent to the organization.

“Having completed a significant transformation to become the leading global software as a solution (SaaS) provider for M&A professionals, we know our people strategy will continue to play an important role in the next chapter of our growth,” said Merrill Corporation CEO Rusty Wiley. “Deborah has been at the forefront of employee engagement and I am confident that with her assistance, we will continue to build a strong company culture, enabling us to continue to exceed our customers’ expectations, as well as make Merrill a great place to work.”

Deborah brings a wealth of HR experience to her role at Merrill. Most recently, she served in senior employee engagement roles at Ceridian, the cloud-based global human capital management (HCM) software company. These roles included Employee Engagement Product Management Manager and Vice President, Employee Experience & Culture. Prior to that, she was a Senior HR Consultant at Lawson Software and held several HR roles at Allina Hospitals & Clinics in Minneapolis.

Deborah holds an MA in Industrial Relations and Human Resources from the University of Minnesota, and a BA in Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas.

Deborah is also active in community and professional organizations. She serves as a Board Member of Bolder Options and is a frequent speaker on a variety of topics at industry conferences, including leadership and talent recruitment and retention.

About Merrill Corporation

Merrill Corporation is a leading global SaaS provider for participants in the M&A lifecycle. Clients trust Merrill’s innovative applications, excellent customer service and deep subject expertise to successfully navigate the secure sharing of their most sensitive content. The company’s flagship platform, DatasiteOne, powers secure, intelligent due diligence and enterprise collaboration for thousands of deals in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit http://www.merrillcorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005529/en/