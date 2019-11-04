Merrill Corporation : Introduces App to Market M&A Deals

DatasiteOne Marketing Advances Company Vision to Streamline Every Phase of the M&A Lifecycle

Merrill Corporation, a leading provider of technology for global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) professionals, today introduced DatasiteOne Marketing, a new application to help investment bankers and advisers save time identifying, marketing to and tracking potential buyers for deals.

DatasiteOne Marketing optimizes the early stage asset marketing processes for dealmakers, including buyer outreach, workflow tracking and reporting, document management and customizing email content. Additionally, the new application will offer real-time information on a project anytime, anywhere, serving as a single source of truth for an organization’s asset marketing projects.

“This has been a watershed year for Merrill in terms of revenue growth and product innovation, a significant feat given our recent transformation to a purely cloud-based technology provider for the M&A industry,” said Rusty Wiley, Chief Executive Officer of Merrill Corporation. “The release of DatasiteOne Marketing is an integral piece of our vision to surround the M&A lifecycle with technology and insight, and we’re incredibly excited to offer customers another sophisticated tool to help them get deals done faster with better outcomes.”

The new product release arrives alongside additional enhancements to Merrill’s DatasiteOne Diligence, which is used in more than 170 countries. All the updates are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to solve administrative and process pain points across every phase of the M&A lifecycle.

“We’re expanding our product offerings based on market demand for a single vendor that can deliver truly integrated M&A technology solutions,” said Toto Ku, Head of Sales, China of Merrill Corporation. “Merrill continues to innovate to address customer needs across Asia Pacific, in areas such as deal preparation, optimization and management. Our goal is to become a one-stop-shop for M&A professionals, with the industry’s best applications for streamlined asset marketing and due diligence.”

Investment banking and advisory respondents to a Merrill survey widely agreed that they would benefit from a more effective solution to composing and managing outreach e-mails (69%), managing non-disclosure agreements (73%) and reporting on a project’s status to clients (75%).

For Hong Kong-based TTB Partners, the tool has made a big difference in how it manages the deal process. “We regularly use it in our morning meetings to see where every potential investor is in the process,” said Chris Scoular, Partner and Co-Founder of TTB Partners. “It provides one true record of where we are in the marketing stage and what follow up needs to happen.”

In addition to launching DatasiteOne Marketing, Merrill added key enhancements to its DatasiteOne Diligence application that will allow M&A professionals to manage due diligence in a virtual data room (VDR) setting more efficiently and securely. New features include:

Automated Redaction: Users now can redact multiple documents at once, and will benefit from the addition of keyword lists.

About Merrill Corporation

Merrill Corporation is a leading global SaaS provider for participants in the M&A lifecycle. The company’s platform, DatasiteOne, powers secure, intelligent due diligence and enterprise collaboration for thousands of deals in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit http://www.merrillcorp.com.

