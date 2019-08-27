Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Merrill Corporation :'s DatasiteOne Recognized as Fintech Leader by Hong Kong Business International Business Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Merrill Corporation, a leading provider of technology for global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) professionals, was recognized by Hong Kong Business as a financial technology leader for its innovative DatasiteOne platform, which helps dealmakers simplify, streamline and accelerate the due diligence process.

Hong Kong Business International Business Awards recognize the most innovative projects and best practices among international businesses in Hong Kong.

“We have had tremendous growth in this market and are delighted to receive this recognition for our DatasiteOne platform, which is purpose built for speed, simplicity, and security in supporting corporate actions,” said Gary Judd, APAC Regional Product Director for Merrill Corporation. “Our team has worked hard to deliver a variety of features that have revolutionized the way professionals conduct M&A due diligence. Combined with our around-the-clock customer support and unrivalled multilingual project managers, our Hong Kong and Asia Pacific-based clients can be sure the right deal information is shared with the right people at the right time.”

Introduced to the market in March 2018, DatasiteOne is built on microservices architecture, which allows Merrill to release industry-leading enhancements in agile sprints so customers have what they need at their fingertips to streamline and accelerate the deal making process. Following subsequent releases in September 2018 and April 2019, Merrill introduced over 65 new features and enhancements to the platform, including the ability to bulk redact documents at the click of a button. The feature, which allows deal makers to easily control the process of ensuring confidential words, phrases and images are securely hidden from view, is a cost effective and time efficient way of redacting, a critical action that is used in at least 75% of deals.

Available in over 170 countries, Merrill’s DatasiteOne counts among its clients, 21 of the top 25 global legal firms, and 24 of the top 25 global financial advisory firms. Earlier this year, DatasiteOne was selected by Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory LLC (DTFA) to be part of DTFA’s mergers & acquisition (M&A) advisory solution for its Japanese clients. DatasiteOne has received multiple awards from the American Business Awards, including two Silver Stevie® Awards for “Collaboration/Social Networking Solution,” and “Content Management Solution,” and a Bronze Stevie® Award for “Cloud Application/Service.”

About Merrill Corporation
Merrill Corporation is a leading global SaaS provider for participants in the M&A lifecycle. The company’s platform, DatasiteOne, powers secure, intelligent due diligence and enterprise collaboration for thousands of deals in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit http://www.merrillcorp.com.

About Hong Kong Business International Business Awards
The HKB International Business Awards, presented by Hong Kong Business, took place on 27 August 2019 at Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong. For more information on the awards, see https://hongkongbusiness.hk/event/hkb-international-business-awards-2019


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:52pELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Gatling Reports High-Grade Surface Sample Results at Kir Vit, Larder Gold Project, Ontario (VAN:GTR)(OTCMKTS:GATGF)
AQ
09:49pOil gains as inventory build eases recession concerns
RE
09:48pFISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Upgrades Fiscal Year Earnings View
DJ
09:46pSLANG WORLDWIDE : Announces Q2 2019 Financial Results
AQ
09:44pPENTAGON IN TALKS WITH AUSTRALIA ON RARE EARTHS PLANT : official
RE
09:38pTIMELINE : Autonomous car pioneer Levandowski faces criminal charges of stealing from Alphabet
RE
09:38pKunlun Energy 1st Half Net Profit Rises 1.6% on Better Gas Sales
DJ
09:35pFACEBOOK : Researchers studying Facebook's impact on democracy threaten to quit
RE
09:35pAustral Gold Announces Filing of 2019 Half Year Report
NE
09:33pRAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Thursday, Aug. 29
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Purdue Pharma in discussion on $10-$12 billion offer to settle opioid lawsuits - sources
2Ex-Google engineer indicted for stealing self-driving car secrets, pleads not guilty
3LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : PENTAGON IN TALKS WITH AUSTRALIA ON RARE EARTHS PLANT: official
4AXON ENTERPRISE INC : AAXN INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Investigating Axon (AAXN) For Possible Disclosure Vio..
5KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai Motor, South Korean union reach tentative wage deal without stri..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group