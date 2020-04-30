Log in
Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. : Files Annual Financial Report

04/30/2020 | 11:28am EDT

Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. today informs its security holders that its Annual Financial Report for the year ended December 31, 2019, together with the audit report and statement made by responsible persons thereon, has been filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, the Officially Appointed Mechanism of Luxembourg, Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V.’s home Member State.

Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. makes available free of charge on the website referred to below its Annual and Half-Yearly Financial Reports filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as soon as reasonably practicable after Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. electronically files these documents with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. These documents are posted on Bank of America Corporation’s website at http://investor.bankofamerica.com/financial-information/subsidiary-and-country-disclosures#fbid=C0rA-iMt6oC under “Subsidiary and Country Disclosures / Subsidiary Information”.

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange maintains a website that contains reports and other information that issuers are required to file with it. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s home page at http://www.bourse.lu/Accueil.jsp.

Copies of the above referenced information will also be made available, free of charge, by calling +852 3508 4166 or upon written request to:

Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V.
Kaya W.F.G. (Jombi)
Mensing 36
Curaçao


© Business Wire 2020
