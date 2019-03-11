Log in
Merus to Present at the Cowen & Co. 39th Annual Health Care Conference

03/11/2019 | 08:10am EDT

UTRECHT, Netherlands, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing Biclonics®, innovative full-length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, today announced that Ton Logtenberg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Cowen & Co. 39th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 9:50 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors and Media page of the Company's website, http://www.merus.nl. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available on the Merus website site for a limited time following the event.

About Merus N.V.

Merus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics®. Biclonics®, which are based on the full-length IgG format, are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information on the company and programs, please visit Merus’ website, www.merus.nl.

Investor and Media Inquiries:
Jillian Connell
Merus N.V.
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
617-955-4716
j.connell@merus.nl


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Advertisement

