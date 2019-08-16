Merz Announces Key Governance Changes

Merz, a global leader in medical aesthetics and specialty neurology, announced today that Philip Burchard will be appointed Chairman of the company’s Shareholders Council. He will assume this role in addition to his current position as Chief Executive Officer of the Merz Healthcare Group. In his new position, Philip Burchard will succeed Andreas Krebs, who has decided to step down from his current roles as Chairman of the Shareholders Council and Supervisory Board of Merz in order to dedicate more time to his personal entrepreneurial and philanthropic activities. In addition, Dr. Christian Holzherr will be the new Chairman of the Merz Supervisory Board. All changes will be effective as of October 31, 2019.

Philip Burchard joined Merz as CEO in July 2012. Under his leadership, Merz has focused its strategy on aesthetics and specialty neurology, leading to a realignment of its global R&D organization, the acquisitions of numerous companies in the aesthetics space, and successful geographic expansion in Latin America and Asia Pacific. Philip Burchard has more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having worked in sales and marketing, as well as general management roles, in six different countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the United States.

“I am sincerely grateful to Andreas Krebs for his excellent support and strategic counsel over the past years,” said Philip Burchard, CEO of Merz. “Having worked side by side with Andreas, I have personally witnessed the way he has shaped the company and its transformation, growth and success. Following in his footsteps as Chairman of the Shareholders Council is a great honor.”

Andreas Krebs joined the Merz Shareholders Council in 2010 and has served as Chairman since 2012. In close collaboration with the management team, he championed and supported the evolution of Merz’s strategy, transforming the company into a leading global specialty healthcare company fully focused on aesthetics, specialty neurology and consumer care. In addition, Andreas Krebs has helped guide and advise the company through a number of major acquisitions and critical business situations.

“I am both proud and grateful to have played a significant role in the transformational journey of Merz over the past ten years. With all that we have accomplished together, it is now the right time for me to hand over the reins to Philip Burchard, who – I am confident – will excel in both his new and existing responsibilities. The Shareholders Council shares this view and is pleased to welcome Philip Burchard in his new role,” said Andreas Krebs, Chairman of the Shareholders Council of Merz.

The Merz family shareholders, who continue to be represented by Andreas Meyer and Christian Baatz in both the Shareholders Council and Supervisory Board for all key strategic decisions, also expressed sincere gratitude to Andreas Krebs.

“Andreas Krebs supported the Merz family during the handover of responsibilities to the fourth generation of the family shareholders, as well as the further evolution of our family holding structure. With remarkable loyalty, commitment and thoughtfulness he handled all business, strategic and personal matters very successfully and has always been a trusted advisor. We are extremely pleased with the tremendous progress made during the past decade, and we wish Andreas all the best for the next phase of his life,” said Andreas Meyer, shareholder of the Merz family and Vice Chairman of the Merz Healthcare Group Shareholders Council and Supervisory Board.

Dr. Christian Holzherr will become the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, in addition to his current role as a member of the Shareholders Council. Dr. Holzherr is a highly experienced business executive with a track record in CEO and CFO positions in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, as well as excellent experience working with family-owned companies. He is also Chairman of the Tax and Audit Committee and has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2017.

About Merz

Merz is a global, family-owned aesthetics, specialty neurology and consumer care company based in Frankfurt, Germany. Privately-held for 110 years, the company is distinguished by its commitment to innovation, long-term perspective and focus on profitable growth. In addition to its comprehensive portfolio of medical aesthetics products across the device, injectable and skincare categories, Merz also develops neurotoxin therapy to treat neurologically-induced movement disorders. In fiscal year 2017/18, Merz generated revenue of EUR 1.024,4 million; the company has a total workforce of 3,151 employees worldwide and a direct presence in 28 countries. More information is available at www.merz.com.

