Merz Names Kristina Yu-Isenberg, Ph.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs North America

Merz today announced Kristina Yu-Isenberg, Ph.D., M.P.H, R.Ph., has been
named Vice President of Medical Affairs North America, effective
immediately. Dr. Yu-Isenberg oversees medical affairs in North America
and is located in the Merz North America headquarters in Raleigh, North
Carolina.
“Dr. Yu-Isenberg brings to Merz more than two decades of diverse medical
affairs experience and a proven track record of leading innovative and
high performing teams,” said Dr. Terri Phillips, vice president and head
of global medical affairs at Merz. “I am confident her combined
experience as a medical affairs leader, researcher and published author
will help Merz maximize the clinical potential of our products and
pipeline while improving patients’ health and quality of life.”
In her new role, Dr. Yu-Isenberg is responsible for leading the medical
affairs strategy in the U.S., working closely with the Canada and Latin
America teams. She reports to Dr. Phillips, who joined Merz in January
2018 to build and enhance the company’s medical affairs function.
“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Yu-Isenberg to Merz,” said Bob
Rhatigan, CEO of Merz North America. “Dr. Yu-Isenberg joins our team of
experienced executives and demonstrates Merz’s commitment to attracting
top industry talent to help our patients live better, feel better and
look better.”
“I am thrilled to join the team at Merz and have the opportunity to
further link scientific, clinical and real-world evidence for positive
patient outcomes,” said Dr. Yu-Isenberg. “Dr. Phillips has already made
significant impact in building and enhancing Merz’s medical affairs
function since joining the company earlier this year. I am looking
forward to continuing the momentum to support her goals and bring
high-quality scientific knowledge to educate health care providers,
customers and patients about our comprehensive product portfolio.”
Prior to joining Merz, Dr. Yu-Isenberg served as head and vice president
of evidence generation and analytics, global medical affairs at Intarcia
Therapeutics. She began her industry career at GlaxoSmithKline and has
taken on positions of increasing responsibility and scope within U.S.
and global medical affairs teams, as well as in Health Economics and
Outcomes Research (HEOR) at Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis
Pharmaceuticals and Biogen.
Dr. Yu-Isenberg received her Ph.D. in health services research from The
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She received a master’s
degree in public health from University of Massachusetts at Amherst and
a bachelor’s degree in science from University of North Carolina
Eshelman School of Pharmacy. She is a registered pharmacist in North
Carolina and served in the U.S. public health service as a lieutenant.
As a research grant awardee of The National Institutes of Health, she
has been acknowledged for innovation and high performance across
multiple teams and organizations.
Dr. Yu-Isenberg is also the author of numerous publications on patient
adherence and patient-reported outcomes, as well as comparative
effectiveness, economic evaluations and real-world evidence. She is
currently a member of the AARP Mayo Clinic Diabetes Quality Measure
Working Group, has served as a member of the National Quality Forum
Steering Committee for Ambulatory Care Measures and was co-chair of the
Research Coordinating Council for the Pharmacy Quality Alliance.
