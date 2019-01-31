Merz to Present New Aesthetics Clinical Data at IMCAS 2019

Merz, a global leader in aesthetics and neurotoxins, announced today
that clinical data on the use of the Merz Aesthetics portfolio,
including Bocouture®, Belotero®, Cellfina®,
Radiesse® and Ultherapy®, will be featured in oral
and online ePoster presentations at the 2019 International Master Course
on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress, to be held from January 31 to
February 2, 2019 in Paris, France.
“Each year, the IMCAS World Congress provides an engaging forum for Merz
to build closer connections with physicians from all around the world,
international experts and fellow industry leaders, as well as the
opportunity to present and debate the future of aesthetic medicine,”
said Philip Burchard, CEO of Merz. “We believe that continued research
in medical aesthetics and high-quality clinical data are essential to
this conversation, and Merz is proud to be supporting and sharing
research on our product portfolio from some of the world’s most
recognized aesthetic physicians at this year’s IMCAS meeting, with the
goal of bringing even better outcomes to patients.”
In addition to the oral and ePoster presentations listed below, Merz
Aesthetics will also sponsor a Symposium titled "Unique Combinations for
Unique Patients" on Saturday, February 2 at 10.30h – 12.30h, Room Amphi
Bleu, Level 2. The event will include live injections and treatment
insights from four international expert speakers: Dr. Gabriela Casabona
- Dermatologist, Brazil; Dr. Kate Goldie - Aesthetic Physician, United
Kingdom; Dr. Jani van Loghem - Aesthetic Physician, The Netherlands and
Dr. Tatjana Pavicic - Dermatologist, Germany.
Oral Presentations
-
Comparison of botulinum neurotoxin type A formulations in Asia. Niamh
Corduff, MD - Cosmetic Refinement Clinic; Australia [#83109, to be
presented Thursday, January 31 at 17:34, Room 352, Level 3]
-
New approach to cellulite treatment – Algorithm using controlled
subcision, MFU and CaHA. Gabriela Casabona, MD – Ocean Clinic,
Marbella, Spain [#79913, to be presented Thursday, January 31 at
18:06, Amphi Bordeaux, Level 3]
-
Improvement of post surgical scars using botulinum toxin and
microneedling after post tumor excision. Gabriela Casabona, MD – Ocean
Clinic, Marbella, Spain [#78809, to be presented on Friday February 1
at 8:36, Salle Passy, Level 1].
-
Safety, tolerability, and efficacy of repeat-dose injections of
incobotulinumtoxinA in the treatment of upper facial lines. Martina
Kerscher, MD – University of Hamburg; Hamburg, Germany. [#83227, to be
presented on Friday, February 1 at 8:40, Amphi Havane, Level 3]
-
Multimodal approach for total hand rejuvenation. Elizabeth Bahar
Houshmand, MD – Houshmand, MD, Dallas, TX [#78969, to be presented on
Friday, February 1 at 9:30, Room 342]
-
Regenerative aesthetics – Important innovations in aesthetics that use
regenerative processes. Kate Goldie, MD – European Medical Aesthetics
Ltd,; London, England. [#81055, to be presented on Friday, February 1
at 17.10h CET, Amphi Bordeaux, Level 3]
-
The use of dilute CaHA as a biostimulator: the importance of choosing
the right dilution to achieve best diffusion. Gabriela Casabona, MD –
Ocean Clinic, Marbella, Spain, [#78815, to be presented Friday,
February 1 at 18:06, Amphi Bleu, Level 2]
-
An innovative approach to improving skin texture: HDD technique with
hyperdiluted CaHA. Pier Paolo Rovatti – Plastic surgeon, Verona, Italy
[#82753, to be presented on Saturday February 2 at 9:52 in room 351].
Live Demonstrations
These live demonstrations will be held
Saturday, February 2 in the Maillot room (Level 2).
-
Radiesse (+) - CaHA for uplifting and contouring the lower face. Simon
Ravichandran, MD – Clinetix, Glasgow, UK [#76817, presented at 2:00]
-
Belotero Volume - HA for upper face augmentation. Tatjana Pavicic –
Dermatologist, Munich, Germany [#76819, presented at 2:20]
Poster Presentations
ePoster presentations will be displayed
from Thursday, January 31 – Saturday, February 2 during the whole
conference period, at the E-learning station on Level 2.
-
Decrease in therapeutic effect among botulinum toxin type A agents:
Analysis of the FDA adverse event reporting system database. Rashid
Kazerooni, PharmD, MS, BCPS – Merz North America, Raleigh, NC, USA.
[#83209]
-
Open label multicenter post-market clinical follow-up to confirm the
performance and the safety of CPM-HA20 in facial skin revitalization.
Martina Kerscher, MD – University of Hamburg; Hamburg, Germany.
[#83551]
-
Differentiation of micro-focused ultrasound with visualization
treatment using a customised management protocol of see-plan-treat.
Julia Sevi, MD – Aesthetic Health; Leeds, England. [#83561]
About Merz
Merz is a global, family-owned aesthetics and
neurotoxin company based in Frankfurt, Germany. Privately-held for 110
years, the company is distinguished by its commitment to innovation,
long-term perspective and focus on profitable growth. In addition to its
comprehensive portfolio of medical aesthetics products across the
device, injectable and skincare categories, Merz also develops
neurotoxin therapy to treat neurologically-induced movement disorders.
In fiscal year 2017/18, Merz generated revenue of EUR 1.024,4 million;
the company has a total workforce of 3,151 employees worldwide and a
direct presence in 28 countries. More information is available at www.merz.com.
