Mesa Laboratories : Eliminating Waste of Stored Medical Assets

08/15/2019 | 12:47pm EDT

In healthcare, the safety of patients is always a critical part of the day-to-day. A large part of maintaining patient safety includes the proper storage of drugs, vaccines, biological samples and other medical reagents.

Expired and Ineffective Vaccines

Most clinicians in medical facilities are careful not to use expired or ineffective vaccines, but it does happen. Casesof patients, both children and adults, receiving ineffective vaccines are more common than they should be.

Although administering ineffective drugs is not shownto be directly harmful to patients, it can mean patients are not being sufficiently immunized and expensive drugs are being wasted.

At a time when trust in vaccines is being shaken, it is critical that stored vaccines maintain their effectiveness. Without proper monitoring, it becomes nearly impossible to know whether or not vaccines have been compromised due to temperature fluctuations or other causes.

Proper Monitoring

From the manufacturer to patient administration, all medical assets, including vaccines, need to be properly stored and monitored.

Manually recording data points for multiple units throughout a facility is a cumbersome task and unnecessary with the technology offered today. Continuous monitoring systemsand data logging equipmentare available, allowing you to be vigilant in maintaining the state of your assets.

To thoroughly protect patients, stay in compliance and maintain an audit trail, a monitoring system should be configured by an expert company like Mesa Labs.

Talk with usabout which software, hardware and systems may be right for you.

Disclaimer

Mesa Laboratories Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 16:46:06 UTC
