Mesa Laboratories : Visualize Your Continuous Monitoring Options

As you know, keeping accurate data reports of stored assets in hospitals, biorepositories, blood banks or the pharmaceutical industry is critical. A continuous monitoring system, configured to your facility, ensures compliance and allows you to create a defensible audit trail.

The ViewPoint Continuous Monitoring Systemis customizable, allowing you to easily track the condition of your assets in multiple facilities, using either hardwired or wireless options. This is possible with a combination of reliable sensors, probes, transmitters and receivers communicating with user-friendly software.

To get a sense of what's possible with the ViewPoint Continuous Monitoring System, download this Connectivity Diagram. Have specific questions? Please contact us to discuss your unique requirements.