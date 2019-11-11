Log in
Mesirow Financial : Deepens Leadership Team through Three Strategic Hires

11/11/2019 | 04:37pm EST

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow Financial ("Mesirow" or the "firm") today announced the recent appointments of three executives with proven track records of driving business growth and enhancing the client experience in the financial services industry.

From left to right: Natalie Brown, Chief Financial Officer; Chris Heim, Chief Technology Officer; and Sarah Chodera, Chief Marketing Officer.

"To deliver excellence to clients, we are committed to attracting and retaining top-notch talent across all levels of our organization," said Dominick Mondi, President and CEO of Mesirow. "Our firm is unique when it comes to culture, entrepreneurial energy and community engagement. Natalie, Chris and Sarah join us with diverse and impressive backgrounds that will drive increased collaboration across finance, technology, marketing and distribution."

Through its three core businesses – Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Wealth Advisory – Mesirow invests with clients, working side-by-side to design custom, technology-enhanced strategies that enable institutions, corporations, business owners, individuals and families to prosper now and over time.

The firm welcomes the following appointees, who will be based in Chicago with connectivity to Mesirow's 22 global/regional offices.

  • Natalie Brown, named Chief Financial Officer to oversee accounting operations, business accounting, audit and tax, and financial planning and analysis. Natalie also serves on the firm's Board of Directors. Natalie joins Mesirow from Nuveen where she served as Managing Director, Head of Nuveen Advisory Services Finance. Prior, she worked at Kraft Foods and KPMG in accounting and finance roles.
  • Chris Heim, named Chief Technology Officer to oversee a firm-wide technology strategy that aligns Mesirow systems, projects and organizational goals. Chris and his team will elevate the organization's technology to meet and anticipate the needs of the firm and our clients. Chris joined the firm from Harris Associates, where he held the position of Senior Director of Information Technology, having previously served in senior technology leadership roles at GCM Grosvenor.
  • Sarah Chodera, named Chief Marketing Officer to lead the strategy and execution of marketing and communications activities. Sarah and her team will capitalize on traditional/digital media and technology to increase efficiency and drive client engagement while building Mesirow brand strength. Sarah has served in senior marketing leadership roles at firms including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nuveen and Alliance Bernstein.

About Mesirow Financial
Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate and individual clients achieve their objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions that deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com.

Mesirow Financial was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by the Chicago Tribune and one of the Top Places to Work by Crain's Chicago Business.

CONTACT:
MediaInquiries@mesirowfinancial.com

SOURCE Mesirow Financial


