Mesirow Financial : Investment Banking Enhances Food, Beverage and Agribusiness Sector Coverage with Hire of New Managing Director, Paul Mariani

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow Financial is pleased to announce that Paul Mariani has joined the firm's Investment Banking group as a managing director. Based in Chicago, Paul will focus primarily on serving clients within the food, beverage and agribusiness sector, leveraging his industry experience, deep M&A expertise and long-standing relationships to bolster Mesirow Financial's leading middle-market advisory platform.

Mr. Mariani joins Mesirow Financial after spending several years as a senior banker with KPMG Corporate Finance LLC's investment banking practice, where he provided merger and acquisition and capital structure advisory services to clients operating in the food and agribusiness industry. Over the course of his 17-year investment banking career, Paul has advised clients on more than 70 engagements involving Fortune 500 publicly traded companies, privately-held companies and private equity firms.

"Paul is a highly-experienced investment banker who will serve as an important addition to our team," said Brian Price, president and chief operating officer of Mesirow Financial Investment Banking. "His significant experience and in-depth knowledge of the food, beverage and agribusiness market augments our sector coverage and will enable us to foster new relationships and bolster our presence as one of the leading middle-market advisors in the industry."

Mr. Mariani stated, "I am very excited to be joining Mesirow Financial's investment banking group. The firm has an excellent reputation for its commitment to client service, sector expertise and ability to execute deals. I look forward to contributing to the team's continued growth."

Mr. Mariani earned his MBA from the John M. Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis and his BA from the University of Michigan. He holds FINRA 7, 24, 63 and 79 licenses.





About Mesirow Financial Investment Banking

Mesirow Financial Investment Banking focuses exclusively on middle-market transactions and serves established middle-market companies and large corporations, both public and private, in merger & acquisition advisory, debt advisory, restructuring and special situations, fairness and solvency opinions, board of directors advisory and special committee representation. Our practice combines rich industry knowledge and long-standing relationships with expert advisory services in the middle market, and our full range of services allows us to serve clients at any stage of their business. For more information, please visit mesirowfinancial.com/investmentbanking.

About Mesirow Financial

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate and individual clients achieve their objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions designed to deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com.

