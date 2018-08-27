Log in
Mesoblast Financial Results Webcast for 2018 Financial Year

08/27/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq: MESO; ASX: MSB) will report financial results for the financial year and fourth quarter ended June 30, 2018 in a webcast beginning at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 EDT; 8:00 am Thursday, August 30, 2018 AEST.  

The live webcast can be accessed via http://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5b7512acb14eaa0d350808c4

To access the call only, dial 1 855 881 1339 (U.S.), 1 800 558 698 (toll-free Australia) or +61 2 9007 3187 (outside of the U.S. and Australia). The conference identification code is 471961.

The archived webcast will be available on the Investor page of the Company’s website – www.mesoblast.com

About Mesoblast
Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq: MESO; ASX:MSB) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates with three product candidates in Phase 3 trials – acute graft versus host disease, chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. Through a proprietary process, Mesoblast selects rare mesenchymal lineage precursor and stem cells from the bone marrow of healthy adults and creates master cell banks, which can be industrially expanded to produce thousands of doses from each donor that meet stringent release criteria, have lot to lot consistency, and can be used off-the-shelf without the need for tissue matching. Mesoblast has facilities in Melbourne, New York, Singapore and Texas and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). www.mesoblast.com

For further information, please contact:

Julie Meldrum Schond Greenway
Corporate Communications Investor Relations
T: +61 3 9639 6036 T: +1 212 880 2060
E: julie.meldrum@mesoblast.com E: schond.greenway@mesoblast.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
