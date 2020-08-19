Log in
Mesoblast Limited Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

08/19/2020 | 08:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Mesoblast Limited ("Mesoblast" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MESO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors. The investigation focuses on violations of the securities laws.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On August 11, 2020, the FDA released briefing materials for the August 13, 2020, meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee. The meeting was to discuss the marketing application of Mesoblast for Ryoncil (remestemcel-L) for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease in pediatric patients. According to the FDA briefing documents, it was "unclear" if these study results are "relevant" to the proposed indication. On August 11, shares of Mesoblast fell by nearly 35% based on this news.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

 

© GlobeNewswire 2020
