Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Message from the President and CEO: Brian Schmidt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

Back To News & Events

Thursday, July 2, 2020

To our Customers and Friends,
On behalf of everyone at SouthCrest Bank, our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to those impacted by the current health crisis. To all of our first responders and frontline workers, we send an extra thank you for your herculean efforts to protect those of us who live in the communities you serve. At SouthCrest, we remain focused on protecting the health and enhancing the financial wellbeing of our employees and customers.

Due to the resurgence of COVID -19 recently reported in Georgia by the CDC and government entities effective Tuesday, July 7, 2020, SouthCrest Bank will close our lobbies and service your personal and business related banking needs in the following manner: By Appointment, Drive-Thru Services, Online Banking Services, Mobile Banking Services, Customer Care Services. We believe conducting business in this manner is a short-term, temporary solution to help slow the spread of this virus in the communities we serve. We would like to thank our customers for your patience and understanding during this uncertain and difficult time. We have been around for over 100 years, and the strength of our team combined with our long term relationships with our customers and communities will always be our greatest strength.

As always, thank you for the opportunity to serve you.

Back To News & Events

Disclaimer

SouthCrest Financial Group Inc. published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 20:10:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:29pSPHERE 3D CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:29pSPHERE 3D CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:28pAPEX GLOBAL BRANDS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:28pCOMMUNITY HERITAGE FINANCIAL, INC. : Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2020
PR
04:28pVirtual Events Industry Expected to Grow from $78 Billion to $774 Billion by 2030
PR
04:27pKEMPHARM, INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:26pPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:25pGULF COAST ULTRA DEEP ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:25pModern Meat Expands into Urban Fare, Western Canada's Gourmet Supermarket Chain
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VERONA PHARMA PLC : Verona Pharma Raises $200 Million in Oversubscribed Private Placement and Subscription
2GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED : GLOBUS MARITIME : July 17, 2020 - Globus Maritime Limited Announces Pricing of $15.0..
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL SA : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
4WIRECARD AG : Stripe wins business following Wirecard's collapse
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's UBI says Intesa sale of branches would put deal objectives at risk

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group