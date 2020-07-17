Message from the President and CEO: Brian Schmidt

Back To News & Events

Thursday, July 2, 2020

To our Customers and Friends,

On behalf of everyone at SouthCrest Bank, our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to those impacted by the current health crisis. To all of our first responders and frontline workers, we send an extra thank you for your herculean efforts to protect those of us who live in the communities you serve. At SouthCrest, we remain focused on protecting the health and enhancing the financial wellbeing of our employees and customers.

Due to the resurgence of COVID -19 recently reported in Georgia by the CDC and government entities effective Tuesday, July 7, 2020, SouthCrest Bank will close our lobbies and service your personal and business related banking needs in the following manner: By Appointment, Drive-Thru Services, Online Banking Services, Mobile Banking Services, Customer Care Services. We believe conducting business in this manner is a short-term, temporary solution to help slow the spread of this virus in the communities we serve. We would like to thank our customers for your patience and understanding during this uncertain and difficult time. We have been around for over 100 years, and the strength of our team combined with our long term relationships with our customers and communities will always be our greatest strength.

As always, thank you for the opportunity to serve you.

Back To News & Events