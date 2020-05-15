Log in
Message of Congratulations from H.E. Wang Yi State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of The People's Republic of China to the Reopening of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kiribati

05/15/2020

On the occasion of the reopening of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kiribati, I wish to extend, on behalf of the Chinese Government, our warm congratulations. I also wish to take this opportunity to express heartfelt appreciation and pay high tribute to the Kiribati friends across sectors for your support for the growth of China-Kiribati relations.

In September 2019, China and Kiribati officially resumed diplomatic ties and opened a new chapter in our bilateral relations. In January this year, H.E. President Taneti Maamau paid a successful state visit to China, during which President Xi Jinping and President Maamau reached important consensus on developing the bilateral ties. Over the past few months, both sides have actively implemented the consensus reached between the presidents. The bilateral relationship has enjoyed sustained and rapid growth, and produced fruitful outcomes in a wide range of areas. New historical progress is recorded every day.

Facing the common challenge of COVID-19 in the global sphere, China and Kiribati have supported each other in tackling the virus, demonstrating the deep friendship between our two peoples. Guided by the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, China will continue to actively support Kiribati in combating COVID-19 and work with Kiribati to jointly safeguard global and regional public health security, and uphold multilateralism, fairness and justice.

After the storm comes a rainbow. Past progress shows that the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Kiribati meets the trend of history and our time, and serves the fundamental interests of our two countries and peoples. I firmly believe that with the concerted efforts of both sides, the tree of China-Kiribati cooperation will further grow and bear more fruits, and the ship of our friendship will cleave the waves and sail steady and far.

I wish the reopening ceremony of the Chinese Embassy in Kiribati a complete success!

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 15 May 2020
