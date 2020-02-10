Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Message to the Congress on the 2021 Alternative Plan for Pay Adjustments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 06:08pm EST

TO THE CONGRESS OF THE UNITED STATES:

I am transmitting an alternative plan for pay adjustments for civilian Federal employees covered by the General Schedule and certain other pay systems in January 2021.

Title 5, United States Code, authorizes me to implement alternative plans for pay adjustments for civilian Federal employees covered by the General Schedule and certain other pay systems if, because of 'national emergency or serious economic conditions affecting the general welfare,' I view the increases that would otherwise take effect as inappropriate.

Under current law, locality pay increases averaging 20.67 percent, costing $21 billion in the first year alone, would go into effect in January 2021, in addition to a 2.5 percent across-the-board increase for the base General Schedule.

We must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course; Federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases. Accordingly, I have determined that it is appropriate to exercise my authority to set alternative pay adjustments for 2021 pursuant to 5 U.S.C. 5303(b) and 5 U.S.C. 5304a.

Specifically, I have determined that for 2021 the across-the-board base pay increase will be limited to 1.0 percent and locality pay percentages will remain at their 2020 levels. This alternative pay plan decision will not materially affect our ability to attract and retain a well‑qualified Federal workforce.

As noted in my Budget for Fiscal Year 2021, our pay system must reform to align with mission-critical recruitment and retention goals, and to reward employees whose performance provides value for the American people. For this purpose, my Budget further directs agencies to increase awards spending in FY 2021 by an amount equal to no less than 1 percent of total salary spending. My Administration will continue to support reforms that advance these aims.

The adjustment described above shall take effect on the first day of the first applicable pay period beginning on or after January 1, 2021.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 23:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:02pKANTAR : Announce Appointment of Adam Crozier as Chairman.
BU
07:02pUS Has Strongest Government and Industry Protections for Children Online in First-ever Global Child Online Safety Index, According to DQ Institute
BU
07:01pCROWELL & MORING INTERNATIONAL : LLC Expands to Singapore
PR
07:01pREDEFINING MRO OPERATIONS : Collins Aerospace advances Singapore Innovation Hub
PR
07:01pShape Memory Alloy Market 2020-2024 | Growing Application Areas of Shape Memory Alloys to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:01pMILREM ROBOTICS : Introduces Its Mission Proven Unmanned Ground Vehicle at the Singapore Airshow
BU
06:58pSECURITY NATIONAL : Promotes Two Wealth Management Advisors
PU
06:56pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - Disclosure of results for the fourth quarter and from January to December of 2019, according to International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS
PR
06:53pPresident's Budget Shortchanges Farm Programs for the Fourth Year in a Row
PU
06:50pEisai to Present Latest on LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) at the 2020 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DE GREY MINING LIMITED : DE GREY MINING : Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi
2WORLD URANIUM INDEX (USD) : Trump budget proposes $150 million for creation of uranium reserve
3PYROLYX AG : APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND OPERATING RESULTSPYROLYX AG:
4ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - Disclosure of results for the fo..
5METRO AG : METRO : reaches commercial agreement with consortium of SCP Group and x+bricks on the sale of Real

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group