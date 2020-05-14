Log in
News : Companies
Messagepoint Launches Rationalizer

05/14/2020 | 10:31am EDT

AI-powered content migration and optimization software enables the modernization of customer communications management systems

Messagepoint Inc. announced today the launch of Rationalizer, an AI-powered software solution that accelerates the migration of legacy customer communications and content to modern environments, while also enabling the optimization of that content. Since 2016 Messagepoint has offered Rationalizer as a service through its professional services team, but due to market demand, Messagepoint has evolved the solution to enable end users and other service providers to license and independently leverage the technology. Messagepoint’s new version of Rationalizer further enables automated, intelligent ingestion with support of Word and HTML documents, in addition to PDF and XML formats, and also provides enhanced AI/ML metadata tagging. Additionally, Rationalizer further streamlines the process of consolidating similar and duplicate content, enabling it to happen with a single click.

The modernization of legacy content and customer communications management (CCM) systems is a key goal of many organizations that manage complex, regulated communications, such as those in the financial services, insurance and healthcare industries. To date, organizations are forced to resort to manual processes to migrate content to new, modern CCM systems. It’s not uncommon for these projects to take years to complete and cost millions of dollars, thereby representing a key barrier to modernization that often results in these initiatives being halted or significantly scaled down in scope.

“Moving content out of legacy systems has, up until now, presented numerous challenges for organizations,” said Steve Biancaniello, CEO of Messagepoint. “A traditional services-led approach to migrating communications often forces enterprises to settle for a ‘lift and shift’ of content, which doesn’t solve the fundamental issue of cleaning up the content inventory. We are excited to introduce the only software product in the market for transforming the migration process from what has been a lengthy, expensive task to one that efficiently automates the migration and optimization of an organization’s corpus of customer communications.”

Harnessing the power of the Messagepoint Advanced Rationalization and Content Intelligence Engine (MARCIE), Rationalizer automates the ingestion, tagging and consolidation of PDF, Word, HTML, print streams and legacy CCM content. These capabilities enable enterprises to migrate enterprise-scale content libraries from legacy platforms up to 99% faster and with far less cost than manual professional services-led approaches. In the process, Rationalizer also makes it possible to:

  • Identify consolidation opportunities and reduce the number of content objects
  • Eliminate brand guideline violations
  • Adhere to reading level requirements (using Flesch-Kincaid scoring)
  • Ensure appropriate sentiment is conveyed
  • Migrate content directly into Messagepoint and other leading CCM platforms

Rationalizer Version 20.1 will be generally available on June 1, 2020.

About Messagepoint

Messagepoint is a leading provider of customer communications management software. Only Messagepoint harnesses AI-powered Content Intelligence to automate and simplify the process of migrating, optimizing, authoring and managing complex customer communications for non-technical (business) users. Customers rely on its award-winning platform to consistently deliver exceptional, highly personalized customer communications across all platforms and channels. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com.


© Business Wire 2020
