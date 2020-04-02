Messages related with coronavirus

Log in
04/02/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

04/02/2020 / Press release

At the Bank of Slovenia we have been closely monitoring and analysing the ongoing coronavirus situation ever since the outbreak of the novel virus. We have always said that the situation needs to be taken extremely seriously, and for this reason we began drawing up a number of different scenarios weeks ago. We can provide reassurance that all key processes are working as intended. In the preparation of measures, we are working with the government and with the commercial banks and other institutions.

Implementation of the PEPP

1 April 2020
On 18 March 2020 the Governing Council of the ECB instituted the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), a new, temporary programme with an overall envelope of EUR 750 billion, equivalent to 6% of euro area GDP. Purchases under the new programme began on 26 March 2020, and will be conducted until the end of this year.
More information

Slovenian economy to pay a high price in the fight against coronavirus

31 March 2020
The Bank of Slovenia's assessment is that the price to the Slovenian economy exacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic is very likely to exceed that of the last global financial crisis. In analysis entitled Impact of coronavirus on the Slovenian economy, we outlined three potential scenarios of future developments, and calculated their potential impact on the economy.
More information
Publication Assessing the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Slovenian economic outlook

ECB recommendation to banks to refrain from dividend payments until October at least

30 March 2020
Last Friday ECB adopted a recommendation whereby, in light of the coronavirus crisis, banks should wait at least until October 2020 before paying dividends or undertaking share buy-backs.
More information

The Bank of Slovenia has extended all of the ECB measures to less significant banks and savings banks

24 March 2020
The Governing Council of the ECB, among them Boštjan Vasle, Governor of the Bank of Slovenia, have over recent days reaffirmed their commitment to doing everything possible to help citizens face the current uncertain situation. Additional measures were taken to support families, businesses and governments.
More information

Clarification for borrowers following the adoption of the Emergency Deferral of Borrowers' Liabilities Act

23 March 2020
The law provides for the deferral of credit liabilities for firms, sole traders, cooperatives, farmers and also other individuals. Loan restructuring, which to date has been an option available by agreement between banks and borrower, is thus made mandatory by the law.
More information

Governor's statement following last night's meeting of the Governing Council of the ECB

19 March 2020
Recent days have seen the economic slowdown caused by the spread of coronavirus joined by profound uncertainty on the financial markets. The governments of individual countries and, in particular, collective international institutions have therefore been taking intensive action to deal with the uncertain situation. At last night's meeting of the Governing Council of the ECB, we approved an additional package of measures to help households, businesses and governments.
More information

No disruption to key processes; the Bank of Slovenia is also helping to draw up measures for bridging liquidity difficulties

18 March 2020
The Bank of Slovenia has long felt that the coronavirus situation needs to be taken extremely seriously. Because our responsibilities include processes that are vital to the smooth functioning of the government and the whole country, we began working on various scenarios several weeks ago. We can therefore provide assurance that all key processes are working as intended, and will continue to do so even if the situation worsens.
More information

Banks and savings banks change their working hours

16 March 2020
The Bank of Slovenia supports them in their preventive measures to protect their staff and their customers.
More information

Governor's statement following the ECB's monetary policy meeting

13 March 2020
The previously known risks to economic growth in Slovenia and the entire euro area have been joined this year by the escalating uncertainty surrounding coronavirus. The Bank of Slovenia's assessment is that the impact will be largest in manufacturing and in services, most notably transport and tourism.
More information

Disclaimer

Bank of Slovenia published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 21:47:01 UTC
