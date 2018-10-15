Messe Frankfurt Italia S r l : Furniture and decorative fabrics_ Heimtextil expands its offer (PDF 28Kb)

Press release

July 2018

Furniture and decorative fabrics: Heimtextil expands its offer

Stefan Jakob phone +49 69 75 75-58 22stefan.jakob@messefrankfurt.comwww.messefrankfurt.comwww.heimtextil.messefrankfurt.com

With over 400 international manufacturers, the product range of upholstery and decorative fabrics as well as upholstery and artificial leather at Heimtextil is wider than ever before. The world's leading trade fair for home and contract textiles (8-11 January 2019) in Frankfurt am Main is now further expanding its spectrum across a total of six hall levels.

'The upholstery and decorative fabrics segment has been growing very successfully for several years now. In 2019, all the relevant European suppliers of upholstery and decorative fabrics, upholstery and artificial leather will be presenting themselves across the three levels of hall 4 for the first time', says Olaf Schmidt, Vice President Textiles & Textile Technologies at Messe Frankfurt. The most important manufacturers of upholstery fabrics from Asia that also have export experience will also be represented in halls 1 and 5. All in all, Heimtextil combines the world's largest and most international range in this segment, thus creating the best order options for buyers from the furniture and home textile industries as well as textiles editeurs.

Sustainable, weatherproof and suitable for commercial properties Healthy living and working remains one of the top themes in the interior textiles sector. Furniture and decorative fabrics also make a contribution: they are able to optimise rooms climatically and acoustically and decisively improve the feel-good factor. In this respect, the on-trend fabrics are certified organic, waterproof and/or flame-retardant. At the same time, the textiles - despite all their high-tech - have a very natural appearance. This also applies to outdoor fabrics in linen, flannel or woven looks. When it comes to soft feel-good textiles for indoors, high quality wool is exploited to the full. Also on the rise are denim fabrics that sometimes give the interior a casual touch. On the morning of the first day of the fair (8 January 2019), a design dialogue will take place with the Heimtextil trend managers about the latest design trends in upholstery and decorative fabrics. The trend researchers will invite representatives from the upholstery industry to the lecture area in hall 4.2 to exchange views on current topics.

Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1

Top European producers strongly represented

60327 Frankfurt am Main

In hall 4, numerous big names from Europe will be present, such as Gruppo Mastrotto, Manifattura Tessile Di Nole, Martinelli Ginetto, MCA, Prosetex and Sirio Tendaggi from Italy, Boelert & Moens, De Poortere Frères, Symphony Mills and Tessutica (with the Beaulieu brand) from

Belgium and Albatros, Bernard Reyn, Pintail and Reynaldo from the Netherlands. Other top players come from Spain: Manuel Revert, Santa Amalia Alta Decoracion (with the brand SATI) and Textiles Vilber. In addition, Dina Vanelli Tekstil and Güleser Tekstil from Turkey will also be present. From Germany, Gebrüder Munzert, Konrad Hornschuch, Leder Schreyeck, Textum and Vowalon Beschichtungen will be represented.

High-quality products for commercial textile furnishing

In addition, hall 4.2 will also focus on a further target group: at the "Interior.Architecture.Hospitality Expo", architects, interior designers and hotel furnishers will find high-quality products for commercial textile furnishing, such as textiles with an acoustic function or with special abrasion-resistant properties. Crypton from the USA and Anavil Europe from France will be exhibiting for the first time at Heimtextil and will be presenting fabrics specifically for contract furnishing. Another highlight in hall 4.2 will be a large-scale presentation by Trevira. 'We will further expand the concept of the Trevira CS joint stand in 2019. This means that we will be represented at Heimtextil with a larger number of customers and thus also the highly flame-retardant Trevira CS collections. Trevira will also be presenting a trend area especially for the contract market, where visitors - in particular interior designers, designers and furnishers - can find out about innovative textiles and colour trends', says Dr Isabell Lammel, Manager Communications at Trevira. The German manufacturer of high-tech polyester fibres and filaments will be presenting its new products alongside its well-known partners, such as Getzner Textil from Austria, Engelbert E. Stieger from Switzerland, Hoftex from Germany, Johan van den Acker from the Netherlands and Tessitura Mario Ghioldi from Italy.

Largest range of manufacturers from Asia

In halls 1.0, 1.1 and 5.1, Asian manufacturers experienced in exports will present a wide range of furnishing and upholstery fabrics on a total of three levels. This is where foreign traders and wholesalers focusing on volume-oriented orders can meet manufacturers with whom orders can be placed in medium and high quantities and supplied in a timely manner. In addition, the exhibitors will also be offering a varied range of products manufactured especially for retailers and bearing their own brand name. D Decor, G.M Syntex and SVG Fashion from India will be among those represented in hall 5.1.

Fibres and yarns: from natural materials to high-tech

In addition to the joint presentation by Trevira in hall 4.2, numerous manufacturers of fibres and yarns will be exhibiting at Heimtextil, spread across various product segments. The range extends from traditional materials and eco-certified yarns to high-tech fibres for use in highly specialised areas. Among the 20 producers are pioneering companies such as Dralon from Germany (hall 4.1, foyer), Lenzing from Austria (hall Heimtextil

11.0), Reliance from India (hall 4.0, foyer) and Torcitura Lei Tsu from Italy (hall 4.2).

Internationale Fachmesse für Wohn- und Objekttextilien

Frankfurt am Main, 8. bis 11. Januar 2019

Press information and image material: www.heimtextil.messefrankfurt.com/journalisten

On the net: www.heimtextil.messefrankfurt.comwww.heimtextil-blog.comwww.facebook.com/heimtextilwww.twitter.com/heimtextilwww.youtube.com/heimtextilwww.instagram.com/heimtextil

NEW: Newsroom

Information on the international textile industry and Messe Frankfurt's global textile trade fairs www.texpertise-network.com

Background information on Messe Frankfurt

Messe Frankfurt is the world's leading trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition site. More than 2,400* employees in 30 locations achieve an annual turnover of around 669* million euros. Thanks to far-reaching networks with industry and an international sales network, the corporate group is able to efficiently support the business interests of its customers. A comprehensive service offer, both on site and online, guarantees customers across the world the same high quality and flexibility in the planning, organisation and realisation of their event. The variety of services it offers range from site rental, trade fair construction and marketing services to personal services and gastronomy. The headquarters of the company are located in Frankfurt am Main. Its shareholders are the City of Frankfurt with 60 per cent and the State of Hesse with 40 per cent. More information:www.messefrankfurt.com| www.congressfrankfurt.de | www.festhalle.de

Heimtextil

Internationale Fachmesse für Wohn- und

Objekttextilien

Frankfurt am Main, 8. bis 11. Januar 2019