Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced the European Commission (EC) has
approved ZIRABEV™ for the treatment of metastatic carcinoma of the colon
or rectum, metastatic breast cancer, unresectable advanced, metastatic
or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), advanced and/or
metastatic renal cell cancer and persistent, recurrent or metastatic
carcinoma of the cervix.1,2
“Pfizer is dedicated to increasing access to biosimilars for patients
suffering from serious illnesses and helping create a more sustainable
healthcare system,” said Andreas Penk, M.D., regional president,
Oncology International Developed Markets at Pfizer. “We are proud that
ZIRABEV was approved today as our second oncology biosimilar in Europe.
This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to biosimilars as we
continue to bring high-quality medicines to market that may help
generate cost savings for cancer care.”
The EC approval is based on a comprehensive submission package which
demonstrated biosimilarity of ZIRABEV and the originator product. This
includes results from the phase 3 REFLECTIONS B739-03 clinical
comparative study, which showed clinical equivalence and found no
clinically meaningful differences between ZIRABEV and the originator
product in patients with advanced non-squamous NSCLC.3 As
part of the overall REFLECTIONS clinical trial program, ZIRABEV has been
studied in approximately 400 subjects.3,4
This approval follows the positive recommendation from the Committee for
Medicinal Products for Human Use in December 2018.5 ZIRABEV
has also been filed for regulatory approval with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
Pfizer has a robust portfolio of potential biosimilar candidates in mid-
to late-stage development.6 ZIRABEV is Pfizer’s fifth
biosimilar approved for use in Europe.1,7, 8,9,10
About ZIRABEV (bevacizumab biosimilar)
ZIRABEV is a monoclonal antibody (mAb) biosimilar of the originator
biologic medicine, Avastin®, which works by inhibiting the
formation of new blood cells (angiogenesis) by specifically recognizing
and binding to vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) protein.11,
12,13 ZIRABEV has been studied in nearly 400 patients.3,4
ZIRABEV safety information
Do not use ZIRABEV if you are allergic to bevacizumab, any of its
ingredients, Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell products, or other
recombinant human or humanised antibodies, or if you are pregnant.
Before starting treatment with ZIRABEV, tell your healthcare provider if:
-
you have any conditions causing inflammation inside the abdomen (e.g.
diverticulitis, stomach ulcers, colitis associated with chemotherapy)
-
you have persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer
-
you are going to have an operation, if you have had major surgery
within the last 28 days or if you still have an unhealed wound
following surgery
-
you had holes in the gut wall or problems with wound healing
-
you have high blood pressure which is not well controlled with blood
pressure medicines
-
you are over 65 years old, if you have diabetes, or if you have had
previous blood clots in your arteries
-
you or your family tend to suffer from bleeding problems or you are
taking medicines to thin the blood for any reason
-
you have metastatic cancer affecting your brain
-
you have noticed coughing or spitting blood
-
you have ever received anthracyclines (for example doxorubicin, a
specific type of chemotherapy used to treat some cancers) or had
radiotherapy to your chest, or if you have heart disease
-
you have previously experienced problems after injections, such as
dizziness/feeling of fainting, breathlessness, swelling or skin rash
-
you have headache, vision changes, confusion or seizure with or
without high blood pressure
-
you have or have had pain in the mouth, teeth and/or jaw, swelling or
sores inside the mouth, numbness or a feeling of heaviness in the jaw,
or loosening of a tooth
-
you need to undergo an invasive dental treatment or dental surgery, in
particular when you are also receiving or have received an injection
of bisphosphonate into your blood
-
you are currently using or recently used a medicine called sunitinib
malate, are receiving platinum- or taxane-based chemotherapy
(medicines used to treat cancer) or are receiving or recently received
radiotherapy
-
you have previously received any other treatment for cancer
ZIRABEV increases the risk of having protein in your urine, especially
if you already have high blood pressure. ZIRABEV can also increase the
risk of developing blood clots in your veins (a type of blood vessel)
and may cause infections and a decreased number of your neutrophils (a
type of blood cell important for your protection against bacteria).
Like all medicines, ZIRABEV can cause side effects, although not
everybody gets them. If you have an allergic reaction, contact your
doctor or a member of medical staff straight away. The signs may include
difficulty in breathing or chest pain. You could also experience redness
or flushing of the skin or a rash, chills and shivering, feeling sick
(nausea) or being sick (vomiting). Very common severe side effects of
treatment with ZIRABEV are:
-
high blood pressure
-
the feeling of numbness or tingling in hands or feet
-
a decreased number of cells in the blood, including white cells that
help to fight infection (this may be accompanied by fever), and cells
that help the blood to clot
-
feeling weak and having no energy
-
tiredness
-
diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
Other very common side effects that are not as severe include
constipation, loss of appetite, fever, problems with eyes (including
increased tear production), changes in speech, changes in sense of
taste, runny nose, dry skin, flaking and inflammation of skin, changes
in skin color, loss of body weight and nose bleeds. You should tell your
healthcare provider immediately if you notice any of the above symptoms.
Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking, have recently taken or
may take any other medicines.
Tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant, plan to become
pregnant, or are breastfeeding.
Ask your healthcare provider about the risks and benefits of ZIRABEV.
Only a healthcare provider can decide if ZIRABEV is right for you.
You are encouraged to report negative side effects to the European
Medicines Agency. Visit http://www.adrreports.eu/.
Please refer to the European Summary of Product Characteristics for
ZIRABEV for complete safety information.
DISCLOSURE NOTICE: The information contained in this release is as of
February 19, 2019. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update
forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of
new information or future events or developments.
This release contains forward-looking information about ZIRABEV,
Pfizer’s bevacizumab biosimilar and an approval by the European
Commission, including their potential benefits, that involve substantial
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and
uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties regarding the
commercial success of ZIRABEV; the uncertainties inherent in research
and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical
endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for our clinical trials,
regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch
dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable further analyses of
existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to
differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities;
whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and
results from our clinical studies; whether and when applications for
ZIRABEV may be filed in any other jurisdictions; whether and when any
such other applications for ZIRABEV that may be pending (including the
application pending in the United States) or filed may be approved by
regulatory authorities, which will depend on myriad factors, including
making a determination as to whether the product’s benefits outweigh its
known risks and determination of the product’s efficacy and, if
approved, whether ZIRABEV will be commercially successful; intellectual
property and/or litigation implications; decisions by regulatory
authorities impacting, labeling, manufacturing processes and/or other
matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of
ZIRABEV; and competitive developments.
A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in
Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December
31, 2017 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the
sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking
Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in
its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov
and www.pfizer.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005602/en/