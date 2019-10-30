Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MetLife profit falls short on U.S., LatAm weakness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 05:00pm EDT
A MetLife Inc building is shown in Irvine, California

(Reuters) - U.S. insurer MetLife Inc fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, hit by a fall in adjusted earnings in its U.S. and Latin American businesses.

Adjusted earnings for MetLife's U.S. business fell 11% to $707 million from the a year earlier. The unit was also pressured by a 16% decline in the retirement business on lower investment margins and less favorable underwriting. Adjusted earnings fell 9% in Latin America.

However, adjusted earnings rose 31% in Asia. The insurer has been working on growing its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia businesses to counter intense competition from online marketplaces in the United States.

MetLife held $15.6 billion in reserves as of Sept. 30 for long-term care policies that are still active, the company said.

The company is among a number of life insurers that typically conduct reviews every third quarter of assumptions they made when writing policies many years ago.

As interest rates decline, some life insurers are having to re-think assumptions they made long ago about what they thought rates would be.

Net income available to MetLife common shareholders jumped to $2.15 billion from $880 million a year earlier.

The company reported net derivative gains of $1.25 billion for the three months ended Sept 30, compared with a loss of $378 million a year earlier.

MetLife holds a book of derivatives to hedge against the risk market swings. Such gains do not indicate actual performance of the company, but reflect the effect of accounting rules, an issue that has occurred in some previous quarters.

On a per share basis, the company earned $2.30 compared to 88 cents in the same period a year earlier.

Excluding total notable items, such as the impact of an annual review of the company's actuarial assumptions and costs for an expense initiative, the company earned $1.27 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.40 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

This is MetLife's second quarter under Chief Executive Officer Michel Khalaf.

Khalaf replaced Steven Kandarian who held the role for eight years and helped the company ride through intense regulatory oversight in the wake of the financial crisis.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
METLIFE, INC. -0.84% 46.29 Delayed Quote.13.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:21pBOJ may hold fire as softer yen, trade truce offer respite
RE
05:16pU.S. HANDLING OF TARIFFS RAISES APPEARANCE OF 'IMPROPER INFLUENCE' : watchdog
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:10pFed Cuts Rate for Third Time This Year, Signals Pause -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:08pTwitter to ban political ads, bowing to pressure on social media companies
RE
05:00pMetLife profit falls short on U.S., LatAm weakness
RE
04:58pBoeing CEO pummeled on compensation, 737 MAX flaws at U.S. hearing
RE
04:58pBoeing CEO pummeled on compensation, 737 MAX flaws at U.S. hearing
RE
04:58pBoeing CEO Muilenburg resists multiple calls for resignation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In the first nine months of the current financial year, the Volkswagen Group cont..
2BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. glyphosate plaintiffs more than double since July
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : PEUGEOT BOARD GIVES A GREEN LIGHT TO FCA TALKS: source
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil extends losses as U.S. stockpiles jump
5Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group